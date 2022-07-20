Premier League giants Arsenal are all set to take on Orlando City in their first pre-season friendly on July 20. After narrowly missing out on the top four last season, the Gunners will hope to kickstart their pre-season on a positive note. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the top sides in world football, here is a look at how to watch Arsenal vs Orlando City live in India, the UK and the US.

Where is the Arsenal vs Orlando City pre-season friendly match being played?

The Arsenal vs Orlando City pre-season friendly match will be played at the Exploria Stadium.

What time will the Arsenal vs Orlando City pre-season friendly match begin?

The Arsenal vs Orlando City pre-season friendly match will begin live at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday, July 21.

💬 "We’re starting to build the minutes ready for the league and at the same time compete against good teams."



🎙 @M8Arteta — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 19, 2022

How to watch Arsenal vs Orlando City match in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Arsenal vs Orlando City match live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The pre-season friendly will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of the Gunners.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Orlando City match live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the Arsenal vs Orlando City pre-season friendly live can tune in to the ESPN Network. The live stream will be available via ESPN+ or on Arsenal.com. The game will commence live at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, July 20.

📞 Eddie has his phone out again…



This time for some pre-training chats in the golf buggy 🎤



😂 @EddieNketiah9 pic.twitter.com/esnLUDGEdN — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 19, 2022

Arsenal vs Orlando City live streaming details in UK

Since there will be no official telecast of the pre-season friendly between Arsenal and Orlando City, fans in the United Kingdom can only watch the match via the live stream available on Arsenal.com. The game will begin live at 12:30 AM BST on Thursday, July 21.

Arsenal's squad for pre-season

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos