Arsenal Vs Tottenham: Biggest Battles To Look Forward To In North London Derby

Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2022-23 match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday. Tottenham head into the away clash after picking a massive 6-2 win over Leicester City in their last game before the international break. Son Heung-min scored a hattrick of goals in the game, while Harry Kane, Eric Dier, and Rodrigo Bentancur score one goal each.

On the other hand, the home side is coming on the back of a 0-3 away win over Brentford in their last game. William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira scored goals for Arsenal in their last game. Meanwhile, Saturday’s game will mark the resumption of club football action in England and is expected to feature several interesting player battles.

Gabriel Jesus vs Eric Dier

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has emerged as one of the best buys for Arsenal, as the former Manchester City player is currently the leading goal scorer for the team. His battle against Tottenham defender Eric Dier will be much awaited by the fans. Dier has impressed everyone with his game reading skills and scoring goals from time to time as well. Jesus has scored four goals and assisted thrice in seven Premier League matches so far. On the other hand, Dier has scored twice in seven games for Tottenham.

Harry Kane vs William Saliba

England captain Harry Kane is the top goal scorer for Antonio Conte's side with six goals so far in nine games. He has been deceptively quick and has regularly struck goals from all angles. His battle against Arsenal’s William Saliba will be interesting to watch as the latter has impressed everyone with his positioning. Saliba has scored twice and assisted once in seven games so far.

Heung-min Son vs Ben White

Another player battle to look forward to in Saturday’s game will be between Heung-min Son and Ben White. White has been good with his newfound role as an unconventional right-back and has produced impressive performances. On the other hand, last season’s top scorer Son heads into the game after a hattrick.

Bukayo Saka vs Ivan Perisic

The player battle between Bukayo Saka and Ivan Perisic will also be awaited by the fans. Saka has scored once, while assisting four times in the last eight games. On the other hand, Perisic has made notable contributions as a left-wingback / midfielder this season. Perisic has registered three assists in seven EPL games this season for Mikel Arteta's side.