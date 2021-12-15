Arsenal Vs West Ham: Live Streaming, Dream11, Team News, Match Prediction And More

After a dominating 3-0 victory over Southampton over the weekend, Arsenal will now take on West Ham, who themselves have been in fine form. The game will commence at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 16.

Ahead of what promises to be another interesting match in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the Arsenal vs West Ham live stream details, and our Dream11 team predictions for the game.

Arsenal vs West Ham live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Arsenal vs West Ham live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

🎙 Mikel spoke with the press earlier today



Read the full transcript here👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 14, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Arsenal vs West Ham live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Wednesday, December 15.

Arsenal vs West Ham live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Arsenal vs West Ham live streaming, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15.

🎨 A true artist, on and off the pitch...



🖌 @IanWright0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 15, 2021

ARS vs WHU predicted playing 11

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette

West Ham: Lukasz Fabiański; Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Vladimír Coufal; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio

ARS vs WHU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Craig Dawson, Vladimír Coufal, Arthur Masuaku

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Said Benrahma, Declan Rice

Strikers: Michail Antonio

An update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 14, 2021

PL table update: Arsenal in sixth while West Ham in fourth

Arsenal's 3-0 win over Southampton on the weekend has helped them to jump to sixth place in the standings with 26 points, 15 points leaders behind Manchester City, who have played a game more. On the other hand, West Ham continues their impressive start to the season as they are currently in fourth place with 28 points.

(Disclaimer: The ARS vs WHU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ARS vs WHU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.)