Arsenal Would Be In Relegation Battle Without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of Arsenal's most prolific strikers since he joined the Gunners in 2018. After scoring 98 goals in 144 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, the Gabonese forward has been incredibly potent in front of goal for the Gunners since his January transfer to North London. A recent report in the Daily Mail revealed that Arsenal would be in a relegation battle if it weren't for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a stunning signing for Arsenal

🔝 No player has scored more Premier League goals than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since he made his debut for Arsenal.



Just imagine asking them if they want to loan him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/mfjQW3lv13 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) January 21, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - the reason why Arsenal are not getting relegated

Arsenal's goal scorers in the 2019-20 Premier League season

Pierre-Emerick Auabemayang: 14

Alexandre Lacazette: 5

Nicolas Pepe: 3

David Luiz: 2

Sokratis: 2

Calum Chambers: 1

Gabriel Martinelli: 1

Lucas Torreira: 1

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been involved in 14 out of Arsenal's 29 goals in the Premier League so far this season. The Arsenal striker and captain has undoubtedly been their focal point over the course of the ongoing Premier League campaign. With Barcelona reportedly interested in securing the services of the Gabonese forward, can Arsenal manage to hold on to their prized asset?

Arsenal's new signing Nicolas Pepe heaps praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pepe on Aubameyang: "Of course its a big loss to be without one of the best strikers in the League, but we all have to do our best to make up for that loss. Its a team game & we can cope without a single player. We have a quality squad & others who can come in, like Martinelli" pic.twitter.com/qzXLhBnO9M — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) January 21, 2020

