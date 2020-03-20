Arsene Wenger Returns To Arsenal For Poaching Influential Analytics Chief For FIFA

Arsene Wenger has brought in highly-rated chief analyst Jason Rosenfeld from Arsenal to assist him at FIFA. Arsene Wenger has been working as FIFA's Chief of Global Development for Football since ending his long stint as Arsenal manager a couple of years ago. Since taking up the role, Arsene Wenger has made several changes in order to revolutionise the way FIFA carries out its activities on a daily basis.

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

Arsene Wenger's message to fans during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Arsène Wenger looks well settled into quarantine & chill. pic.twitter.com/WNgmWRnKwV — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 17, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Arsene Wenger poaches influential Arsenal analyst Jaeson Rosenfeld for FIFA role

Legendary French coach Arsene Wenger served as Arsenal's head coach for 22 years. The influential manager decided to step down from his post in order to pave the way for a new era at the Emirates Stadium. After a brief sabbatical, Arsene Wenger took up the role of FIFA's Global Chief of Football Development last year. Jaeson Rosenfeld is expected to team up with the former Arsenal boss in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

Who is Jaeson Rosenfeld?

Ornstein: “I am told Arsenal are extremely well set up now from an analytics & data point of view, with StatsDNA & Jaeson Rosenfeld. Huss Fahmy is really influential, he’s got day-to-day contact with the players & is said to be a shining light that they’re fortunate to have.” pic.twitter.com/0o4XWXMj83 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 5, 2019

Highly-rated analyst Jaeson Rosenfeld was a much sought-after figure in north London during the last decade. He was both popular and influential at the club. Analyst Jaeson Rosenfeld oversaw StatDNA, which was an internal analytics company, that began working with Arsenal in 2011. The Gunners later purchased the company in 2012.

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

FIFA official Arsene Wenger teams up with WHO to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Mr Arsène Wenger dispensing coronavirus advice - feels good & calming. pic.twitter.com/Aa3X0AwQye — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 16, 2020

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes