The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Arsene Wenger Returns To Arsenal For Poaching Influential Analytics Chief For FIFA

Football News

Arsene Wenger returned to Arsenal in order to bring in Jaeson Rosenfeld, the club’s data and analytics chief who oversaw StatDNA, for FIFA.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has brought in highly-rated chief analyst Jason Rosenfeld from Arsenal to assist him at FIFA. Arsene Wenger has been working as FIFA's Chief of Global Development for Football since ending his long stint as Arsenal manager a couple of years ago. Since taking up the role, Arsene Wenger has made several changes in order to revolutionise the way FIFA carries out its activities on a daily basis. 

Also Read | Was Neymar in Money Heist? Which episodes does the PSG superstar feature in?

Arsene Wenger's message to fans during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Arsene Wenger poaches influential Arsenal analyst Jaeson Rosenfeld for FIFA role

Legendary French coach Arsene Wenger served as Arsenal's head coach for 22 years. The influential manager decided to step down from his post in order to pave the way for a new era at the Emirates Stadium. After a brief sabbatical, Arsene Wenger took up the role of FIFA's Global Chief of Football Development last year. Jaeson Rosenfeld is expected to team up with the former Arsenal boss in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Does LeBron James have coronavirus? Latest health update on the Lakers star

Who is Jaeson Rosenfeld?

Highly-rated analyst Jaeson Rosenfeld was a much sought-after figure in north London during the last decade. He was both popular and influential at the club. Analyst Jaeson Rosenfeld oversaw StatDNA, which was an internal analytics company, that began working with Arsenal in 2011. The Gunners later purchased the company in 2012.

Also Read | LeBron James chest tattoo in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and its meaning

FIFA official Arsene Wenger teams up with WHO to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | Inter Milan's Skriniar opens up on playing alongside Man United star Bruno Fernandes

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE