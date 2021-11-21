Arsene Wenger Reveals 'unbelievable' Kante Story Where He Was Rejected By Top French Clubs

While speaking to LADbible TV, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger opened up about N'golo Kante and revealed how the player was rejected by clubs in France. Wenger also commented on how he was offered the chance to sign the now Chelsea star but did not take it up then and said if there was one player he regrets not signing, it would be N'Golo Kante.

"Easy, because he played for a club in Paris that's called Suresnes where one of my best friends is director and he told me 'Please, I have a player we know that is unbelievable. Nobody wants him in France'. He took him in his car and travelled with him from club to club. And finally, a club from division three in France (Boulogne) took N'Golo Kante. It's an unbelievable story. You could make a film about him as well. And he is something that you don’t find often. He wins the ball without making any foul, and straight away he moves that ball forward" he said when asked by Ian Wright on the one player he regrets not signing.

Kante meanwhile has gone on to become one of the most wanted talents in world football, having won the World Cup with France, Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea, while also getting his hands on the Champions League last season.

Arsene Wenger names his best-ever signing for Arsenal

The 72-year-old was also asked as to who his best signing was to which Wenger replied saying that if he had to pick one it would be Patrick Vieira. The player was an integral part of the Arsenal side and won three Premier League championships in 1997-98, 2001-02 and 2003-04; FA Cup in 1997-98, 2001-02 and 2004-05; FA Community Shield in 1998, 1999 and 2002 and was also the club captain when the side went unbeaten the entire season.

"It is difficult to say but Vieira has to be the one. We arrived at the same time and people were saying, 'Arsene who'? And when they saw Vieira play they said, 'We don't know this guy but at least he brings good players'" he said.

Image: AP