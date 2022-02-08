As Cristiano Ronaldo Garners 400 Million Followers, 3 Times He Took Instagram By Storm

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the most followed football celebrities around the world and his social media followers have been increasing day by day. Recently the Manchester United star became the first person ever to cross the 400 million followers mark on Instagram. The Portuguese superstar is a regular user of Instagram and his post mostly revolved around family, football, fitness and promoting his brand CR7. We take a look at three Instagram post of Cristiano Ronaldo which gained huge numbers.

Most liked images on Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram handle

Cristiano Ronaldo baby announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez back in October made an announcement regarding welcoming the twins. Manchester United forwards 400 million Instagram followers were ecstatic which resulted in a whopping 32.2 million likes and still counting.

Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus

Following the departure from Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to head to Italy and join former Seria A Champions Juventus. The news of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus received over 12 million likes in four days, becoming the fourth most liked picture on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo 37th Birthday celebration

The Portuguese captain, only a couple of days earlier, celebrated his 37th birthday and thanked all his fans for sending him wishes. Posting an image of a Birthday celebration on Instagram Ronaldo wrote "Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting! (sic)", he wrote taking to his social platforms. The image garnered more than 14 million views.

Cristiano Ronaldo to marry girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently dropped hint about getting married to Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo expressed his thoughts on the new Netflix series, ‘I Am Georgina’, which is based on the daily life of Rodriguez. He said, I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000% sure it will happen,”