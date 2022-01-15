Aston Villa Vs Man United Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL Match In India, US & UK?

Manchester United will take a tour to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa on Saturday, 11 pm IST in a fixture on Matchday 22. Aston Villa, the home side are currently placed 14th in the table and come into his fixture on the back of a 1-0 loss over the same opponents (Man Utd) in the FA Cup, the team is also on a two-match losing run in the Premier League. Their opponents Manchester United find themselves 7th on the points table and while they won their FA Cup tie, they lost their previous PL fixture 0-1 against the Wolves.

Here is how to watch Aston Villa vs Man United LIVE Stream, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Aston Villa vs Man United Team News

In terms of team news, the home side will be without the services of Marvelous Nakamba and Leon Bailey out injured while John McGinn is suspended. The team are also without Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet who are away on international duty.

As for Man United, they will be without Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay as the duo are suspended while Eric Bailly is unavailable for selection as he is away for international duty. Paul Pogba too is unavailable owing to a long term injury.

AVL vs MUN Possible starting line-ups

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Luiz, Sanson; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

Manchester United Predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Aston Villa vs Man United LIVE Stream in India, UK and the US

Premier League fans wondering how to watch Aston Villa vs Man United game live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Aston Villa vs Man United match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

As for those in the US, NBC will broadcast the game on TV and online via NBCSports.com while fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV video streaming service while those in the UK can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels.

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 11:00 pm IST

Image: AP/ PTI