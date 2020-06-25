Atalanta Star Marten De Roon Trolls Himself With His Own Goal Video Against Lazio

Middlesbrough old boy Marten de Roon took the pitch during a crunch Serie A game this week that saw the league's highest scorers take on Simone Inzaghi's title-chasing Lazio. In what was rightly billed as a title decider, Atalanta's box-office football saw them eke out a 3-2 win at home to Inzaghi's Lazio, dealing a huge blow to their title aspirations. However, while Marten de Roon ended up on the winning side, the Dutchman had a moment to forget in the game's first breath. De Roon gave Lazio the lead when he put the ball into his own net in the 5th minute at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Also Read: 'Winning The League? Now It's Tough' - Inzaghi After Lazio Defeat At Atalanta

Serie A: Marten de Roon Twitter video

One of These Days, starring Marten de Roon. pic.twitter.com/hZGCOUugp4 — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) June 25, 2020

During the Seria A game, Marten de Roon turned the ball into his own net during the fifth minute of the crunch clash. The Atalanta midfielder blasted the ball into his own net while attempting to defend Manuel Lazzari’s cross. However, the mistake by Marten de Roon didn’t cost his side the game, as Atalanta came from behind to register a 3-2 victory against Lazio in the Seria A this week.

Also Read: Atalanta Wins 4-1 To Bring Joy To Hard-hit Bergamo

After the game, Marten de Roon took to social media to have a bit of a laugh at his own goal. The Marten de Roon Twitter video shared by the Atalanta midfielder features the clip of him scoring the own goal. The Marten De Roon own goal video also displays several fan tweets criticising the Atalanta midfielder.

Also Read: Poignant Return To Soccer For Atalanta In Virus-hit Bergamo

The Marten de Roon own goal video is set to the famous record scratch freeze-frame template. The Martin De Roon Twitter video begins with the famous line “ Yep that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.” The video then goes on to share the fan tweets, while sharing the own goal Marten de Roon scored against Lazio in the game.

Also Read: Atalanta Coach Says Virus Was Life-threatening.

Martin De Roon has been trolling players in the past as well

This is not the first time the Atalanta midfielder has used social media to have a bit of a laugh. Last year, Marten de Roon took a dig at Chelsea's record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga after the shot-stopper scored an own goal during a Champions League game. On other instance, while congratulating Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker for playing in goal after Claudio Bravo went off injured, Martin de Roon shared the above picture.

“Marten de Roon? Decent player. Big head too. But can he score a header? Babes, no wa...” pic.twitter.com/zNuu1dSHuA — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) September 25, 2019

Another time the Seria A midfielder nailed his Twitter game was when he scored a header in Atalanta’s 2-0 win over Serie A rivals, Roma. The midfielder had then shared a clip of his goal along with the famous Harry Maguire meme that went viral during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Marten De Roon later went on to take a dig at Roma as well, trolling the club’s social media manager.

Image Courtesy: instagram/martenderoon15