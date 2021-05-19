Atalanta Vs Juventus Prediction, Head To Head Record And Coppa Italia Final History

Serial winners Juventus will take on ambitious Atalanta at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday, May 19 in the Coppa Italia final. The Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia Final is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, May 20 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Atalanta vs Juventus team news, the how to watch Coppa Italia final details and our Atalanta vs Juventus prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia final 2021 preview

Atalanta have gained a reputation as a free-flowing, high-scoring football team but it has not yet translated into titles for them. However, achieving Champions League qualification for three years in a row is, nonetheless, a remarkable record for Gian Piero Gasperini and his men. Following their frantic 4-3 win over Genoa, Atalanta sealed their top-four place by virtue of a superior head-to-head record against fellow cup contenders Juventus, who sit fifth, three points behind them heading into Sunday's final round of fixtures.

Juventus, on the other hand, will not only seek to deny Atalanta long-overdue Coppa glory by beating them in Sassuolo this week, but they also require their assistance in stopping Milan from pipping them to a top-four place next weekend. The Bianconeri have suffered a series of humbling results under Andrea Pirlo this season and they've also been defensively poor. The Old Lady recently came off a 3-2 league win over champions Inter at the weekend. However, winning trophies is still in Juve's DNA and they will be hoping to conclude the season on a high.

Atalanta vs Juventus head to head record

Overall, these two teams have played 42 matches to date. Atalanta have come out victorious on 5 occasions while Juventus have won 28 matches. A total of 9 games have ended in a draw as per the Atalanta vs Juventus head to head record.

Atalanta vs Juventus team news, injuries and suspensions

Atalanta have no injury concerns heading into this game and Gasperini is expected to field his strongest starting line-up for his crunch game. Duvan Zapata, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Luis Muriel are expected to start in attack for the Bergama-based side.

For Juventus, Alex Sandro is suspended for the clash. Leonardo Bonnucci is also ruled out with a knee injury. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are tipped to lead the attack for Pirlo's side.

Atalanta vs Juventus prediction: Coppa Italia final history of both teams

Last year's losing finalists Juve will seek a record-extending 14th cup triumph to end their troubled season. However, La Dea are just 90 minutes from realising their dream of a first major trophy in almost 60 years. This is bound to be an intriguing contest but our Atalanta vs Juventus prediction is a 2-1 win for Juventus.

How to watch Coppa Italia final in India?

There will be no live stream or broadcast of the game in India. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the UK, the Atalanta vs Juventus Coppa Italia final will broadcast on BT Sport 2.

Image Credits - Juventus, Atalanta Instagram