Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Copa Del Rey Final Live

Ronald Koeman will be hoping to his clinch first trophy as Barcelona boss when they take on the Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey final on Saturday night. The game will be played at the Estadio de la Cartuja and will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Sunday, April 18. Here's a look at how to watch Copa Del Rey final live, Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream and our prediction for the same.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction and Copa Del Rey final preview

Barcelona will make the trip to Seville following their painful loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico. The Catalan giants had a slow start to the season before gaining momentum in their run for the LaLiga title, but have had two poor games since the international break. Barcelona needed to go till the extra time in three of the four previous rounds, including in the semi-finals against Sevilla. Against Sevilla, Lionel Messi and co. scripted a memorable comeback win, clawing their way back from two goals down in the first leg before setting up the date with Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao have struggled this season and head coach Marcelinho will hope to clinch the Copa Del Rey title this time around. Los Leones played in last year's postponed final which they lost against Basque rivals Real Sociedad and will be hoping to make amends this time around. Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona have already locked horns with each other thrice this season, with the games coming in a span of a month. Barcelona have won two of the three clashes, with Bilbao taking the other with each game being decided by a solitary goal. Barcelona are favourites to lift the trophy as per our Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction, but Bilbao will look to draw inspiration from their Supercup win over Koeman's side in January.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona team news

In the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona team news, the former are in a mini injury crisis and will be without the services of Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez and Oier Zarraga this weekend. Unai Lopez and Mikel Vesga pushing for starts, but Dani Garcia and Unai Vencedor should ultimately get the nod from head coach Marcelinho. Barcelona will be without Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati as both have been ruled out with knee injuries, while Neto is dealing with an ankle problem. Koeman will have Gerard Pique fit and the defender should return to the line-up alongside Antoine Griezmann, who started the El Clasico on the bench.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona channel: How to watch Copa Del Rey final live?

There is no Copy del Rey final channel in India nor any official Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream. But the Copa del Rey final live scores and updates can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream will start at 1:00 AM in India on Sunday, April 18.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona Instagram)