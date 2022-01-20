Athletic Club Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch Copa Del Rey Match In India, US, UK?

Barcelona are up against Athletic Club in the Round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey 2021-22, scheduled to be played at the San Mamés Barria on Thursday night, as per the local time. Barca head to Bilbao after earning a 1-2 victory against Linares Deportivo on January 6, in the Round of 32 match. At the same time, Athletic Club defeated Atletico Mancha 0-2 to qualify for the Round of 32.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Team News

Barcelona head into the Copa del Rey match, following their 2-3 loss against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on January 13. Whereas the hosts face Barca after losing to Real Madrid 0-2 in the final of the Supercopa de Espana on January 17. Barca coach Xavi Hernandez left out French winger Ousmane Dembele from the squad against the Athletic club due to the issues with his contract renewal, while Samuel Umtiti, Eric Garcia, and Sergi Roberto will miss the contest due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Athletic will be missing the services of Unai Nunez, Unai Vencedor, and Asier Villalibre due to injuries. Athletic head-coach Marcelino is expected to give Julen Agirrezabala, Peru Nolaskoain, and Nico Serrano a chance to start in the match, while, Xavi is expected to start with Ansu Fati. Pedri is expected to play as a substitute, while Memphis Depay may have to accept a spot on the Barca bench.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Live Streaming Details

The Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Athletic Club will not be telecasted in India, however, interested fans can get the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the team. Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, and soccer fans can watch the match on ESPN+. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 AM IST on Friday in India, 8:30 PM on Thursday in the UK, and at 3:30 PM on Thursday in the US.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Predicted Playing Line-ups

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup: Agirrezabala, Alex, Vivian, Martinez, Lekue; N Williams, Nolaskoain, Vesga, Serrano; R Garcia, Berenguer

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Neto, Alves, Mingueza, Lenglet, Alba; Nico, Busquets, F de Jong; Torres, L de Jong, Fati