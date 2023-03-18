Last Updated:

ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC ISL Final Live Score Updates: Chhetri Scores,ATKMB 1-1 BFC

ISL Final Live score: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. ATKMB could lift their maiden ISL title while the Blues would be adamant to add their second title to their trophy cabinet. Catch minute-by-minute updates, commentary and live score of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC final on republicworld.com

Written By
Anirban Sarkar
atk mohun bagan vs bengaluru fc

Image: Indian Super League

20:24 IST, March 18th 2023
Sunil Chhetri scores from the spot; 49mins

ATKMB vs BFC: Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot as BFC are back in the hunt.

20:24 IST, March 18th 2023
Penalty to BFC; 48 mins

ATKMB vs BFC: Roy Krishna was brought down to the ground and the referee didn't hesitate before awarding a penalty.

20:15 IST, March 18th 2023
Vishal Kaith is at it again; 40 mins

ATKMB vs BFC: Kaith makes a flying save as Javi floated a brilliant ball.

 

20:15 IST, March 18th 2023
Sunil Chhetri seems to be not happy; 40mins

Sunil Chhetri is not happy with the referring. 

20:11 IST, March 18th 2023
yellow card for two BFC players; 38mins

ISL live: Both Roshan Naorem and Sunil Chhetri have been cautioned by the referee

20:08 IST, March 18th 2023
ISL live: Roy Krishna tripped inside the box; 35 mins

Roy Krishna was tripped inside the box but the referee denied a penalty to BFC. Players seem to be pretty furious.

20:06 IST, March 18th 2023
ISL live: tempers are flaring on the pitch; 32 mins

players have been involved in crunching tackles as BFC looking for the equaliser

20:03 IST, March 18th 2023
Ashique Kuruniyan is making merry from the left flank; 29 mins

Prabir Das forced to stop Ashique Kuruniyan unlawfully who was on course.

19:58 IST, March 18th 2023
Vishal Kaith saves; 25 mins

ATKMB vs BFC: Javi Hernandez's freekick was paved out by Vishal Kaith brilliantly.

19:58 IST, March 18th 2023
BFC trying to pick out Sunil Chhetri; 23 mins

ATKMB vs BFC: Sandesh Jhingan finds the skipper with a long ball but Pritam Kotal was quick to clear it with a precise tackle inside the box.

19:54 IST, March 18th 2023
ATK MB piling on the pressure; 20 mins

ATKMB vs BFC: ATK Mohun Bagan attackers breaching the Bengaluru FC attacking third on regular occasion

19:47 IST, March 18th 2023
Petratos scores as ATKMB take the lead ; 14 mins

ATKMB vs BFC live: Petratos converted the spot kick as ATK Mohun Bagan take the lead.

19:47 IST, March 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan have a penalty; 13 mins

Roy Krishna handled the ball inside the box as the referee pointed to the spot

19:44 IST, March 18th 2023
Bengaluru knocking on the door of ATKMB; 10 mins

ATKMB vs BFC live: Javi Hernandez attempts an acrobatic attempt but Subhasis Bose is there to block the attempt

19:44 IST, March 18th 2023
Manvir Singh making life difficult from the right flank; 8 mins

Manvir Singh has a number of good runs through the right side

19:40 IST, March 18th 2023
End to end stuff from the start; 6 mins

ATKMB vs BFC live: Both the teams pushing for an early breakthrough from the start. 

19:37 IST, March 18th 2023
Sunil Chhetri is coming on for Bengaluru FC

ATKMB vs BFC live score: Sunil Chhetri has appeared on the field from the bench as he replaced Siva Narayanan who is severely injured.

19:32 IST, March 18th 2023
ATKMB vs BFC kicks off

ATKMB vs BFC live score: ATK Mohun Bagan start in their designated greens and maroons while Bengaluru FC are in white and blue.

19:29 IST, March 18th 2023
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey is in the house

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey is present at the stadium as he has wished luck to both the teams.

19:21 IST, March 18th 2023
LIVE Score ATKMB vs BFC: Match about to begin

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match is about to start with both teams out on the field. 

19:10 IST, March 18th 2023
Can Sunil Chhetri be a game-changer from the bench?

ATKMB vs BFC live score: Indian stalwart Sunil Chhetri should be looking to make his contribution from the bench

19:10 IST, March 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan will rely on Hugo Boumous

ATKMB vs BFC live score: Hugo Boumous has been a constant threat for ATK Mohun Bagan throughout the season. He will be a key player for Juan Ferrando.

18:46 IST, March 18th 2023
Sunil Chhetri starts on the bench for Bengaluru FC

Simon Grayson named an unchanged XI for the final.

18:46 IST, March 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan named their starting lineup as Ashique Kuruniyan starts

ATK Mohun Bagan announced their starting lineup.

17:50 IST, March 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan will claim their stake

Under the able guidance of Juan Ferrando ATK Mohun Bagan will try to influence the game.

17:50 IST, March 18th 2023
BFC have been gunning up for the challenge

Led by the jubilant Roy Krishna Bengaluru FC will try to seek the momentum from the first

17:50 IST, March 18th 2023
ISL final is edging closer

The stage has been set up for the penultimate clash

 

17:16 IST, March 18th 2023
Bengaluru FC will be full of confidence ahead of the ISL final

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has declared his support for Bengaluru FC.

 

 

17:16 IST, March 18th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan will aim for their maiden ISL title

ATK Mohun Bagan have been a strong side and they will try to inflict a major upset on their opponent in the final.

