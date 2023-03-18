ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC ISL Final Live Score Updates: Chhetri Scores,ATKMB 1-1 BFC

Quick links:
Image: Indian Super League
ATKMB vs BFC: Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot as BFC are back in the hunt.
ATKMB vs BFC: Roy Krishna was brought down to the ground and the referee didn't hesitate before awarding a penalty.
ATKMB vs BFC: Kaith makes a flying save as Javi floated a brilliant ball.
40' CHANCE 👀 | #ATKMBBFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 18, 2023
A dangerous free-kick by @javih89 is parried away by @vishalkaith01 at the far post! 🧤
The Blues are knocking on the 🚪
ATKMB 1-0 BFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball #HeroISLFinal pic.twitter.com/holH0jXksN
Sunil Chhetri is not happy with the referring.
ISL live: Both Roshan Naorem and Sunil Chhetri have been cautioned by the referee
Roy Krishna was tripped inside the box but the referee denied a penalty to BFC. Players seem to be pretty furious.
players have been involved in crunching tackles as BFC looking for the equaliser
Prabir Das forced to stop Ashique Kuruniyan unlawfully who was on course.
ATKMB vs BFC: Javi Hernandez's freekick was paved out by Vishal Kaith brilliantly.
ATKMB vs BFC: Sandesh Jhingan finds the skipper with a long ball but Pritam Kotal was quick to clear it with a precise tackle inside the box.
ATKMB vs BFC: ATK Mohun Bagan attackers breaching the Bengaluru FC attacking third on regular occasion
ATKMB vs BFC live: Petratos converted the spot kick as ATK Mohun Bagan take the lead.
Roy Krishna handled the ball inside the box as the referee pointed to the spot
ATKMB vs BFC live: Javi Hernandez attempts an acrobatic attempt but Subhasis Bose is there to block the attempt
Manvir Singh has a number of good runs through the right side
ATKMB vs BFC live: Both the teams pushing for an early breakthrough from the start.
ATKMB vs BFC live score: Sunil Chhetri has appeared on the field from the bench as he replaced Siva Narayanan who is severely injured.
ATKMB vs BFC live score: ATK Mohun Bagan start in their designated greens and maroons while Bengaluru FC are in white and blue.
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey is present at the stadium as he has wished luck to both the teams.
The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match is about to start with both teams out on the field.
ATKMB vs BFC live score: Indian stalwart Sunil Chhetri should be looking to make his contribution from the bench
ATKMB vs BFC live score: Hugo Boumous has been a constant threat for ATK Mohun Bagan throughout the season. He will be a key player for Juan Ferrando.
Simon Grayson named an unchanged XI for the final.
TEAM NEWS! ⚡️ Bengaluru, these are your Blues for the #HeroISL final! 🔥#ATKMBBFC #WeAreBFC #NowWeAreHere 🔵 pic.twitter.com/x5u7cGlUrp— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 18, 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan announced their starting lineup.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 18, 2023
Mariners, this is how we line up for the big finale! Joy Mohun Bagan!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/DnRI7mnyS0
Under the able guidance of Juan Ferrando ATK Mohun Bagan will try to influence the game.
Led by the jubilant Roy Krishna Bengaluru FC will try to seek the momentum from the first
The stage has been set up for the penultimate clash
It's D-Day in #HeroISL 2022-23! 🔥@atkmohunbaganfc take on @bengalurufc in the Battle for Glory in #Goa tonight! 🏆— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 18, 2023
Follow this thread for all updates from the #Carnival and #ATKMBBFC action! 👇#HeroISLFinal #LetsFootball #ATKMohunBagan #BengaluruFC pic.twitter.com/uiPorAxg78
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has declared his support for Bengaluru FC.
A message from @rioferdy5 to Simon Grayson and his Blues ahead of the #HeroISL final! ⚡️#NowWeAreHere 🔥 #WeAreBFC #ATKMBBFC ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/0AjpEZnomI— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 17, 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan have been a strong side and they will try to inflict a major upset on their opponent in the final.