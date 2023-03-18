ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC in the summit clash of the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday. ATMB got past Hyderabad FC in a gruelling penalty shootout while BFC also made their way into the final with a victory over Mumbai City in a tiebreaker. This could be ATKMB's first ISL title since the merger between the two clubs.

It could emerge as a serious selection headache for Bengaluru manager Simon Grayson as Sunil Chhetri has mostly been playing from the bench in the last few matches and it would be an enormous decision for the manager regarding how he wants to use the Indian stalwart in the final.

“Leaving someone of his quality, experience and professionalism out is a really tough decision. But as a coach, regardless if it’s Sunil Chhetri or Rohit Kumar, I have to make what I think is the right decision.

“[ATKMB] are defensively very solid, they have some good defenders, and good competition for places. We will respect the opposition but I’m sure they’ll know that we have some decent players in our team. Hopefully when we’re talking after the game, it will have been a great advert for the ISL and Indian football."

ATKMB manager Juan Ferrando seems to be pretty confident on the eve of the big clash against the Blues.

“In the last few games, they (Bengaluru FC) have been very good and have played confidently. On the field, they look like a proper team. It will be very important to control this game from the start. The focus, as always, is on our team, and we have faith in our plan."

When and Where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match be played?

The Indian Super League final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match in India?

The Indian Super League final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC can be watched live on Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch the live stream of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match in India?

The Indian Super League final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be live-streamed on Disney Hostar from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.