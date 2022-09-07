ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kuala Lumpur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Cup Match?

AFC Cup Group D table toppers ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to host Group H runner-ups Kuala Lumpur in the inter-zonal semi-finals on September 7. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game featuring one of the best teams in the continental cup tournament, here is a look at how to watch AFC Cup 2022 live in India and the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur live streaming details.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan's match begin?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur AFC Cup match will begin live at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 7.

Where will the match take place?

The AFC Cup match will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

How to watch AFC Cup live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the AFC Cup 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur game will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 3. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of both teams.

AFC Cup 2022 live streaming details

As for the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ATK Mohun Bagan's road to AFC Cup semis

Even though ATK Mohun Bagan began their AFC Cup campaign with a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Gokulam Kerela, they managed to top their group and qualify for the semi-finals. Following their opening game loss, they thrashed Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings 4-0 before finishing their group stage games with a 5-2 victory against Maldives' Maziya S&RC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kuala Lumpur team news

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted starting line-up: Vishal Kaith; Subhasish Bose, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal (C), Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Carl McHugh, Dimitrios Petratos

Kuala Lumpur predicted starting line-up: Kevin Ray Mendoza (GK); Kamal Azizi, Romel Morales, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Declan Lambert, Akram Mahinan, Anwar Ibrahim, Hadin Azman, Paulo Josue, Jordan Mintah, Ridhwan Nazri