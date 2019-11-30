ATK Vs MCFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Other Match Details

League leaders - ATK - take on struggling Mumbai City FC at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Saturday evening. The Kolkata-based franchise have improved since their narrow opening day loss to Kerala Blasters FC as they lead the ISL table with 10 points from five games and a goal difference of +7. Antonio Habas will hope that his team can continue their good run in the league with a win against Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, the Islanders are on a three-match winless streak in the ISL 2019-20 season and will hope to get back to winning ways tonight. Here is the ATK vs MCFC Dream11 match prediction along with the predicted line-up for both teams.
Looking to cement our position on the board and even the Head to Head tonight. #ATK#ATKMC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/kdeYCpepUg— ATK (@ATKFC) November 30, 2019
A Singh (GK), S Bose, S Golui, S Chakrabarti, P Chaudhari, P Machado, R Borges, R Fernades, M Larbi, A Chermiti, M Sogou
Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna
⭐⭐⭐@papesougou hit one of the finest hattricks in #HeroISL history on our last visit to Kolkata! 💙#ATKMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ympRqvDiV9— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 30, 2019
Goalkeeper: A Singh
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, S Bose, S Golui, Prabir Das
Midfielders: Carl McHugh, P Machado, Edu Garcia (VC), Michael Soosairaj
Forwards: A Chermiti (C), David Williams
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
