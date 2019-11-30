ATK Vs MCFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Other Match Details

League leaders - ATK - take on struggling Mumbai City FC at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Saturday evening. The Kolkata-based franchise have improved since their narrow opening day loss to Kerala Blasters FC as they lead the ISL table with 10 points from five games and a goal difference of +7. Antonio Habas will hope that his team can continue their good run in the league with a win against Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile, the Islanders are on a three-match winless streak in the ISL 2019-20 season and will hope to get back to winning ways tonight. Here is the ATK vs MCFC Dream11 match prediction along with the predicted line-up for both teams.

ATK vs MCFC head-to-head record

ATK vs MCFC squads

Mumbai City FC Squad

A Singh (GK), S Bose, S Golui, S Chakrabarti, P Chaudhari, P Machado, R Borges, R Fernades, M Larbi, A Chermiti, M Sogou

ATK squad

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Can Mumbai City FC's Moudou Sougou do it again?

ATK vs MCFC Dream11 top picks and predictions

Goalkeeper: A Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, S Bose, S Golui, Prabir Das

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, P Machado, Edu Garcia (VC), Michael Soosairaj

Forwards: A Chermiti (C), David Williams

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

