Atletico Madrid Confirms Signing Brazil's Bruno Guimarães From January 2020: Report

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are close to signing Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes according to the country's media reports on Wednesday. The player currently plays for Atletico Paranaense. He has a contract with the club, keeping him until 2023 and a release clause of €40 million. However, the Madrid club have an option of first refusal over the Brazilian, which is in place until 2020 and is priced between €25 and €30 million.

Bruno Guimaraes is not keen on renewing his contract

The footballer has reportedly rejected the idea of renewing his contract with Paranaense. According to reports in Spain, Paranaense lawyer Rodrigo Gama had recently travelled to Madrid to negotiate the terms for a €30m deal. It is also believed that the transfer could well take place in the upcoming January transfer window.

Atletico are said to have a very good relationship with the Brazilian side after they had signed full-back Renan Lodi this summer. It is also understood that their interest in Guimaraes has been long-standing. Other European clubs such as Chelsea, Benfica and Porto are said to have been keen on signing the defensive midfielder, compelling the Roji Blancos to act at the earliest.

Bruno Guimaraes is considered as one of the brightest talents in Brazil at the moment and particularly one of Paraneanse's young gems. He is a defensive midfielder and was first spotted by the scouts from Atletico, during their stint to sign Lodi. He is a technical player with the ability to add to the attack and also read the play in order to break up opposing attacks. The player has played 33 games for the club so far this season, having scored four goals along with three assists. These numbers are decent according to the role which the player has been assigned.

Chelsea’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes was reported frequently by the British media. However, the Blues would have to spend at least €40m, which is the release clause for clubs apart from Atletico. A transfer to Atletico is very likely in the winter transfer window for Guimaraes.