Atletico Madrid Report Two COVID-19 Cases Ahead Of Champions League Clash Vs Leipzig

Atletico Madrid have confirmed two members of their travelling party to Lisbon have tested positive for COVID-19. The club is set to face German side RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarterfinals on Thursday, August 13. While the club did not reveal the identity of the members who tested positive, multiple publications claim goalkeeper Jan Oblak and full-back Kieran Trippier - both members of the first team - have contracted the virus. Both men have been quarantined in their respective homes, the club added.

🚨The players infected from Atletico de Madrid are OBLAK and TRIPPIER.

They didn't have any contact with the rest of the squad.



🚨I giocatori contagiati dall'Atletico Madrid sono OBLAK e TRIPPIER.

Non hanno avuto alcun contatto con il resto della squadra. #ChampionsLeague — Emilio Pinacelli (@emiliopinacelli) August 9, 2020

Also Read | Willian Says 'time Has Now Come' To Leave Chelsea

"Yesterday, Saturday, August 8, all members of the first team and the club's travelling party to Lisbon underwent PCR tests at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda as required by UEFA protocol to participate in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Among the results known today, two positives have appeared," Atletico Madrid said in the statement issued on Sunday.

The club further said that the results were immediately communicated to the health authorities in Spain and Portugal. UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Higher Sports Council were also notified of the same. The club will now conduct another round of testing on the first team players and the ones who came in close contact with the positive cases. Atletico Madrid's training schedule is set to be drastically altered due to the cases of COVID-19 within the club. With a semi-final spot in the Champions League at stake, Los Rojiblancos will hope to get back to normal without any complications.

Also Read | Celtic, Red Star Get Home Games In Champions League Prelims

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig preview

Atletico have not been in action since their 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. While Diego Simeone's side did secure a top-three finish, their form since football resumed in June has been far from satisfactory. Their Champions League run is an entirely different story, with the club eliminating cup holders Liverpool in the Round of 16. After securing a 1-0 win at home, Atletico beat Liverpool 2-3 at Anfield in the second leg to secure their quarter-finals berth.

If reports of Jan Oblak and Kieran Trippier testing positive are true, it will be a huge blow for manager Diego Simeone. Both Trippier and Oblak have been key players for Atletico and the latter's heroics helped the Spanish side beat Liverpool at Anfield. Atletico will be facing an underdog, RB Leipzig, who breezed past 2019 finalists Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16. The match is scheduled for Thursday (Friday, 12:30 AM IST) at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

𝗨𝗖𝗟 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 ⏳



🌟⚽ 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗲́𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱 at Anfield ⚽🌟



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/4T7cyQxGxU — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 9, 2020

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Train With Champ Lge QF Against Leipzig Just 10 Days Away

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Squad Train As They Prepare For UCL Quarter-finals

(Image Credits: Atletico Madrid Twitter Handle)