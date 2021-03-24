Atletico Madrid Striker Moussa Dembele Faints In The Middle Of Training

Atletico Madrid striker Moussa Dembele gave his teammates and coaching staff a scare as he fainted in the middle of training on Tuesday. The former Fulham and Celtic striker was warming up and stretching before he lost consciousness. Blood pressure problems were cited to account for the fainting.

Atletico Madrid striker Moussa Dembele update

According to sources, Moussa Dembele had "a slight drop in blood pressure that caused him to faint". The 24-year old forward will now undergo a medical examination and is currently under observation. Atletico said that Dembele has "absolutely vital signs."

Moussa Dembele update: Moussa Dembele health news

The former Celtic forward, who Atletico Madrid signed on loan from Lyon, was warming up and stretching before he lost consciousness. His teammates were quick to alert the medical staff to the situation. As other members of the squad rushed to the ambulance to grab a stretcher, Dembele regained consciousness after more than a minute. The striker was seen getting back to his feet and walking off the pitch without any assistance. Moreover, Dembele was pictured leaving training in his car, suggesting that the striker is healthy.

Atletico Madrid: Moussa Dembele stats

Moussa Dembele joined Atletico Madrid from Ligue 1 outfit, Lyon, in January on a loan deal. The deal also includes the option for a €33.5 million permanent summer transfer. The former Celtic forward is yet to score or even start a game for Atletico Madrid. As a result of just making two substitute appearances in LaLiga since his arrival, at a total of 40 minutes, a permanent deal seems unlikely.

LaLiga news: Moussa Dembele's Atletico Madrid top LaLiga standings

Moussa Dembele's Atletico Madrid top the LaLiga standings with 66 points, four points ahead of second-placed Barcelona. If Atletico do indeed win the league with a few games to spare, young stars like Moussa Dembele may be given an opportunity. Diego Simeone's Rojiblancos next face Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on April 5.

LaLiga news: Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading back to Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid's arch-rivals Real Madrid have been spreading teasers of a Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid. Vinicius Jr spoke on the possibility of Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid during an interview with TNT Sport. The Brazilian youngster said, "Cristiano Ronaldo coming back? Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend, who did great things for this club. I can't say anything because I don't know what's going on, but he will always be welcome in Madrid." Ronaldo has a contract with Juventus until 2022 and it remains to be seen how things pan out in the summer transfer window.