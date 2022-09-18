Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid: Dream11 Prediction, H2h Record & More

After a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League midweek, Atletico Madrid are all set to host arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday. As for Los Blancos, they have been in stunning form, having won all their five La Liga matches so far.

With both Madrid teams set to take on each other next, this match promises to be an exciting and nail-biting one. Ahead of the iconic La Liga clash, here is a look at our Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid head-to-head record and our ATL vs RM Dream11 prediction.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid team news

While Atletico Madrid could miss the services of Sergio Reguilon, Jose Gimenez, Thomas Lemar and Stefan Savic, Real Madrid will be without UEFA Player of the Year Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is sidelined for the Madrid derby because of a thigh injury he sustained against Celtic in the Champions League.

ATL vs RM predicted starting line-ups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Mandava, Witsel, Hermoso, Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Carrasco, Felix, Morata

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius

ATL vs RM Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper: Oblak

Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Mandava

Midfielders: Witsel, Valverde (VC), Modric, Kroos

Forwards: Vinicius (C), Morata, Griezmann

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid h2h record

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides, Real Madrid have by far been the more dominant side. The two sides have faced each other on 229 occasions previously across all competitions, with Los Blancos having won 113 of those encounters. Atletico Madrid have just managed 57 victorious, while 59 of the clashes have ended in draws.

When it comes to La Liga specifically, the two sides have met each other on 170 occasions, with Real Madrid having won 90. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have won 40 of the games while the other 40 have ended in draws. If Los Blancos were to emerge victorious in the Madrid derby, they would regain the lead in the La Liga table by two points from second-placed Barcelona after having placed six games each.