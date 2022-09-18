Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Madrid Derby Live?

After an electrifying start to the season, defending champions of La Liga, Real Madrid take the short trip across the Spanish Capital, to Atletico's Metropolitano Stadium for the Madrid Derby on Sunday, September 18.

Atletico are currently seventh in the table, securing 10 points from their opening five games, while Real Madrid are second in the table, with one game in hand, collecting 15 points from their first five games, and maintaining a perfect start to the campaign.

Team News

Atletico could see Sergio Reguilon, Jose Gimenez, Thomas Lemar, and Stefan Savic sidelined for this weekend's game against Real Madrid. But Jan Oblak has been cleared to start in goal, and Axel Witsel is likely to line up with Mario Hermoso and Reinildo at the back once more.

As for Real Madrid, Frenchman Karim Benzema is unable to compete due to a thigh injury he sustained against Celtic in the Champions League. Rodrygo could once again play as the false nine, with Valverde and Vinicius Junior completing the front three after Benzema has been sidelined against Mallorca and RB Leipzig.

What time will Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid begin?

The Madrid Derby in the La Liga will begin at 12:30 am IST on Monday September 19.

How to watch La Liga live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga 2022/23 season matches live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the social media handles of both teams and La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streaming details

As for the Athletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app or website and Jio TV.

Predicted Line-up

Atletico Madrid:

Oblak, Reinildo, Witsel, Hermoso, Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Carrasco, Felix and Morata.

Real Madrid:

Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius