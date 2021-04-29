Atletico San Luis Vs Pachuca Prediction, Team News, Live Stream, Liga MX Preview

Atletico San Luis host Pachuca on matchday 17 of the Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura on Friday. The Mexican domestic league match is all set to be played at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on April 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca prediction, team news alongside other match details of this encounter.

â„¹ï¸ | IÉ´Ò“á´ Aá´›ÊŸá´‡á´›Éª J17



Fecha: Jueves 29 de abril

Lugar: Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Hora: 21:00 Horas

Transmisión: ESPN 2



ðŸ›’ Presentado por @HEB_mexico



ðŸ”´âšªï¸ #VamosAtleti pic.twitter.com/vd4rKMUBlk — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) April 29, 2021

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca Match Preview

Atletico San Luis have been going through a rough patch of form in recent times as they are yet to register a single win over in the last two months. The hosts last registered a narrow 1-0 win over Santos in their mid-February and since then have gone on to record two draws and seven losses. Out of the 7 defeats, six of them have come in a row as they head into the match against Pachuca following such a dismissal record. Currently slotted 16th on Liga MX standings, Atletico San Luis have registered just three and three downs this season while accumulating 12 points from 16 games so far. They will be eager to bounce back and get back to winning ways but face an uphill task in the form of Pachuca.

Pachuca on the other hand, have been in fantastic touching having lost only one game while recording 2 draws and five wins in their last eight matches. They are currently slotted 13th on the Liga MX standings having registered five wins and as many draws along with 6 losses in 16 games this season while pocketing 20 points in the ongoing campaign. Heading into the game after recording narrow 1-0 wins over Monterrey and Santos, the visitors will be brimming with confidence and fancy their chances of pocketing thee points on Friday.

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca Team News

Both teams do not have any health issues or injury concerns. Pachuca however, will be unable to call upon Luis Chavez with the midfielder suspended for the match. Apart from him, both teams have most of the players in contention and ready to start as they look to field their strongest 11 on Friday and aim to walk away with three points.

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca live in India?

The Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official Liga MX live stream available in the country. Fans in the UK can watch the Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca live stream on bet365. However, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca Prediction

Given the current form of bot the teams, Pachuca start the match as favourites and are expected to walk away with three points on Friday.

Prediction- Atletico San Luis 0-2 Pachuca