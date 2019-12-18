Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Appointment Opposed By Aubameyang, But Not The Player

Arsenal are without a permanent manager since the sacking of Unai Emery earlier this month. Since the Spanish coach's exit, former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg has taken charge of the first team. However, things look to be as bad as before after the recent 0-3 setback against Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. Reports in British media have hinted that Mikel Arteta could be on his way to make a stunning return to the Emirates as the new manager of the Gunners in the coming days.

Aubameyang's brother against the appointment of Mikel Arteta as Arsenal coach

He's not lying 🤷🏾😂



I'm all for Arteta but the hate that Willy is getting is ridiculous imo



Maybe he's giving us an insight into how Aubameyang feels about the appointment



It's shouldn't be shocking that this appointment, to some, is underwhelming



I still want Arteta though pic.twitter.com/GSuxe2hGDI — ArtetaSZN (@Footbollistic) December 18, 2019

A host of Arsenal fans are fine with the idea of Mikel Arteta joining as the new coach of Arsenal. However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brother - Willy Aubameyang - opined that the Spanish assistant coach does not have enough experience to take over at a club the size of Arsenal. With Arsenal languishing in the English Premier League at 10th position (just 22 points from 17 games), is it a smart decision to get someone like Mikel Arteta who has zero experience as a first-team manager to the Arsenal dugout at the Emirates Stadium?

Pep Guardiola on Mikel Arteta's departure

"If he decides to move I’ll wish him all the best, for him, his family & for his professional future. I will beat him... that's a joke."



- Pep Guardiola on Mikel Arteta pic.twitter.com/kGozeanZri — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) December 18, 2019

