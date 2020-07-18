Serge Aurier Opens Up On Brother Christopher's death, Says He Was The better Player

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier has opened up about his brother Christopher Aurier, who was tragically shot dead outside a nightclub in Toulouse, France on Monday. A heartbroken Serge Aurier also revealed that he feels no hate or revenge towards the gunman. It was reported that Christopher Aurier had been shot after an alleged disagreement over his ex-girlfriend.

Serge Aurier opens up on tragic death of brother Christopher Aurier

While recently speaking to French news outlet La Depeche, Serge Aurier explained that he received plenty of support from his Tottenham teammates and fans during the week. Serge Aurier featured in Tottenham's 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, only two days after his brother Christopher was murdered. Serge Aurier admitted that he spoke with Jose Mourinho prior to the game and informed the manager that he 'wanted to play against Newcastle'.

After what must have been an incredibly difficult week, we have the utmost respect for Serge Aurier who starts for @SpursOfficial this afternoon.



Our most sincere condolences go out to Serge and his family. #NUFC ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pol7NRoyLO — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 15, 2020

A dejected Serge Aurier said, "I got the news about my brother Christopher Aurier at around 7 am on Monday and quickly informed my mother. It was a very difficult day for us all". He added, "The situation was all about a girl who was once in a relationship with Christopher. They met at the club and began talking but her new boyfriend did not like that. Christopher ignored him and went to buy some food, but when he was walking back, the guy shot him"

Serge Aurier explains what led to his brother’s death: “I met one of the friends who were with him. It's a girl story. He was talking to an ex from a long time ago. His new boyfriend wanted him to stop.” #SilverSports pic.twitter.com/rX08WIEVRx — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) July 17, 2020

Serge Aurier's brother shot: Suspect hands himself to police

Earlier this week, reports claimed that a suspect had handed himself over to the police and Aurier claimed that it was a sensible decision. "I don't have any feelings of hatred or revenge towards the shooter. We have to behave calmly and have faith in the justice system". Aurier then spoke about his brother Christopher being 'dad's favourite' and how he took care of the entire family.

Christopher, like his elder brother Serge, was also a footballer who had trials with Brentford and came through Lens' academy. However, Aurier believed that his brother was a more talented footballer than him. "He was a better footballer than me when we grew up, but I was more determined to make it big". The 27-year-old also admitted that his brother always texted him after he played a game citing Christopher as his 'number one fan. Aurier was given permission by Tottenham to fly back to France and spend some time with his family.

Image Credits - Tottenham Twitter / AP