Australia Goalkeeper Throws Peru Opponent's Bottle Having Penalty Instructions Into Stands

Australia's substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's antics during the penalty shootout against Peru on Monday night made him a national hero as he successfully guided his side to the FIFA World Cup qualification. During the play-off final against Peru, Redmayne not only strangely danced along the goal line to baffle his opponents, but he is also believed to have thrown the Peruvian goalkeeper's bottle that had instructions about penalty saves into the stands.

Fans point out Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's antics

As seen in the Tweets below, it can be observed how Australian goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne danced along the goal line before producing an outstanding save on the final penalty attempt to help his side qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the fifth consecutive time.

Meanwhile, some other fans have spotted that the 33-year-old also threw the Peruvian goalkeeper's bottle that had instructions for penalty kicks into the stands. Goalkeepers are usually given instructions on where the opponents have previously scored their spot-kicks.

Andrew Redmayne 'delighted' to help Australia qualify for FIFA WC

Following his heroics, Andrew Redmayne played down the 'hero' tag given to him by stating that he was just delighted to have helped his side qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The 33-year-old told Channel 10 after the game, "I’m no hero, I just played my role like everyone else did tonight. Not even the 11 on the pitch, it was much more than that, it is a team effort. I’m not going to take credit."

He went on to explain how it is a team effort by adding, "The boys ran out 120 minutes, and it not only takes 11 on the field but the boys on the bench, the boys in the stands. The boys that missed out in their squad as well. It is a team effort, team game, so I can’t take any more credit than any of the others."

As for him being brought on instead of first-choice goalkeeper Matt Ryan, especially for the shootout, Redmayne explained, "This idea was floated preselection, that this might happen in these kinds of circumstances." As a result of Redmayne's heroics, Australia have now qualified for the FIFA World Cup, and they will be in Group D when the tournament begins on November 21 this year. The other teams included in this group are reigning champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.