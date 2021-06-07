Australia Vs Chinese Taipei Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Australia lock horns against Chinese Taipei in their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, June 8. The World Cup qualifier is set to be played at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 5:00 AM AST(12:30 AM IST). Let's have a look at Australia vs Chinese Taipei Prediction, team news alongside other details of this match,

It's that time again 👊



The @Socceroos' second June @FIFAWorldCup Qualifier sees us take on Chinese Taipei from 5am AEST.



📺📱💻 Watch on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, ABC TV and My Football Live App.#AllForTheSocceroos #AsianQualifiers #AUSvTPE pic.twitter.com/BWpHecuUJm — Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 7, 2021

Australia enter the match as one of the best performing teams in the Group having recorded five wins out of five games. They are currently unbeaten in the tournament and are defensively solid having conceded only one goal in their ongoing World Cup qualifying campaign. Heading into the game after recording a massive 3-0 win over Kuwait in their previous outing, the Socceroos need just one win to cement their slot in the third round of the World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday.

Chinese Taipei on the other hand head into the game following a 2-0 to Nepal in their previous outing. They have been polar opposites of their opponents as the visitors suffered from their sixth defeat and have failed to pocket a single point in the group. They are already knocked out of the race for making it to the third round of the World Cup qualification campaign and have nothing but pride to play for against Australia.

Australia vs Chinese Taipei Team News

Both the teams will head into the match with no injury scares or health concerns as of Monday. We expected Australian national team head coach Graham Arnold to stick with his previous starting 11 which was successful against Kuwait in their previous outing. However, the Australian team has quite a few players pushing for a slot in the starting 11 which could force the manager into making some changes.

Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, is expected to use the match as an opportunity to provide some valuable experience to the uncapped players in the team. With the visitor's campaign already over, they could look at handing an international debut to a few of their stars and provide them with the experience of representing the country at the senior level against Australia on Tuesday.

Where to watch Australia vs Chinese Taipei in India?

There is no telecast for Australia vs Chinese Taipei match will not in India. However, fans can watch Australia vs Chinese Taipei live stream on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, ABC TV, and My Football Live App. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of both teams.

Australia date and time: Tuesday, June 8 at 5:00 AM AST

Indian date and time: Tuesday, June 8 at 12: 30 AM IST

Venue: Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait

Australia vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, Australia are undisputed favourites at the start of this game and are excited to record a convincing win against Chinese Taipei in this game.

Prediction- Australia 3-0 Chinese Taipei