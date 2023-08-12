Australia Vs France Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

One of the most exciting quarterfinals at the Women's World Cup will see co-hosts Australia face off against France in Brisbane with both sides aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time ever. France defeated Morocco 4-0 before sailing into the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup whereas Australia returned from the brink of elimination in the group stage and thrashed Denmark 2-0 in the last 16 stage

Three things you need to know:

France are currently undefeated at the World Cup

France was defeated by Australia in a send-off match just before the World Cup began

Sam Kerr is most likely to play this match

Australia vs France live streaming details are shared below:

When and where will Australia vs France Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match be played?

The FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will be played at the Suncorp Stadium Stadium on Saturday.

Where to watch Australia vs France Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will be available live on DD Sports. The match will start at 12:30 PM on Friday.

Where to watch the Australia vs France live streaming, Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match in India?

The live streaming of the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch Australia vs France Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match in the UK?

The FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will be telecast live on ITV. The live streaming will be available on ITVX. The match will start at 8:00 AM BST on Friday.

Where to watch Australia vs France Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match in the USA?

In the USA, the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will have a live telecast on Fox Sports while the live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 3:00 AM EST on Thursday.

Australia vs France: Predicted XI

Australia Women Predicted XI:

18-Arnold (GK) — 21-Carpenter, 15-Hunt, 14-Kennedy, 7-Catley — 16-Raso, 19-Gorry, 23-Cooney-Cross, 9-Foord — 10-Van Egmond — 11-Fowler

France Women Predicted XI:

Peyraud-Magnin (GK) — 22-Perisset, 3-Renard, 2-Lakrar, 7-Karchaoui — 15-Dali, 8-Geyoro, 6-Toletti, 13-Bacha — 9-Le Sommer, 11-Diani