Australia Vs France Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates goal (Image: AP)
One of the most exciting quarterfinals at the Women's World Cup will see co-hosts Australia face off against France in Brisbane with both sides aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time ever. France defeated Morocco 4-0 before sailing into the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup whereas Australia returned from the brink of elimination in the group stage and thrashed Denmark 2-0 in the last 16 stage
The FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will be played at the Suncorp Stadium Stadium on Saturday.
The live telecast of the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will be available live on DD Sports. The match will start at 12:30 PM on Friday.
The live streaming of the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will be available on the FanCode app and website.
The FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will be telecast live on ITV. The live streaming will be available on ITVX. The match will start at 8:00 AM BST on Friday.
In the USA, the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between Australia vs France will have a live telecast on Fox Sports while the live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will start at 3:00 AM EST on Thursday.
Australia Women Predicted XI:
18-Arnold (GK) — 21-Carpenter, 15-Hunt, 14-Kennedy, 7-Catley — 16-Raso, 19-Gorry, 23-Cooney-Cross, 9-Foord — 10-Van Egmond — 11-Fowler
France Women Predicted XI:
Peyraud-Magnin (GK) — 22-Perisset, 3-Renard, 2-Lakrar, 7-Karchaoui — 15-Dali, 8-Geyoro, 6-Toletti, 13-Bacha — 9-Le Sommer, 11-Diani