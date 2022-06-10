Austria Vs France Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Match In India, UK, US?

League A Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League is set to feature an important clash as reigning champions and 2018 World Cup winners France will travel to Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Leopoldstadt, Vienna, to face Austria on Friday night. The match will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on June 11.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game featuring one of the top European nations, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and Austria vs France live streaming details.

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 matches live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for Austria vs France live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.

😎 What's in store for the #NationsLeague today...



Who are you backing? 💪 pic.twitter.com/eISDaeYyaC — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 10, 2022

Austria vs France live streaming details in UK

UK fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 clashes live can do so on the Premier Sports Network. Subscribers will be able to stream the games via the Premier Player. The games will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Friday, June 10.

UEFA Nations League 2022 live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Nations League matches live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for the Austria vs France live stream, fans can use the FuboTV app. The games will begin live at 2:45 PM ET and 11:45 AM PT on Friday, June 10.

Austria vs France team news:

Austria predicted starting line-up: Heinz Lindner; Maximilian Wober, Stefan Posch, David Alaba; Konrad Laimer, Stefan Lainer, Xaver Schlager, Andreas Weimann, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic

Injuries: Philipp Lienhart (doubt)

France predicted starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde; Jonathan Clauss, Theo Hernandez, N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

Injuries: None