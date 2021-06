AUT Vs MCD Dream11: Austria Vs North Macedonia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Austria (AUT) will be facing North Macedonia (MCD) for their upcoming Euro 2020 matchup. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM local time on Sunday (Sunday, June 13 at 9:30 PM IST) at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. Here is a look at the AUT vs MCD Dream11 prediction and AUT vs MCD Dream11 team.

AUT vs MCD match preview

Austria's warmup match vs Slovakia ended up in a slightly disappointing 0-0 draw at home. However, coach Franco Foda is confident they are ready to take on North Macedonia for their Euro 2021 opener. Austria have won only one out of their last six games, which was a 3-1 win over Faroe Islands. Additionally, they have not scored in over 300 minutes either.

"Our mood will rise day by day and we will be ready for the duel with North Macedonia, I am convinced of that," Foda said while talking to the media.



🗣"I would be very surprised if they don't make the final, I have to say."



Watford & Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann thinks England can definitely make the final of the Euros and is very impressed with Jude Bellingham pic.twitter.com/2Od2BmmyOE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 4, 2021



AUT vs MCD squads

Austria (AUT)

Daniel Bachmann, Pavao Pervan, Alexander Schlager, David Alaba, Aleksandar Dragovic, Marco Friedl, Martin Hinteregger, Stefan Lainer, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Christopher Trimmel, Andreas Ulmer, Husein Balic, Julian Baumgartlinger, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Konrad Laimer, Valentino Lazaro, Marcel Sabitzer, Louis Schaub, Xaver Schlager, Alessandro Schopf, Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic and Karim Onisiwo.

North Macedonia (MCD)

Stole Dimitrievski, Damjan Siskovski, Riste Jankov, Stefan Ristovski, Visar Musliu, Egzon Bejtulai, Kire Ristevski, Gjoko Zajkov, Darko Velkovski, Ezdzan Alioski, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Spirovski, Boban Nikolov, Tihomir Kostadinov, Ferhan Hasani, Eljif Elmas, Daniel Avramovski, Darko Curlinov, Marjan Radeski, Goran Pandev, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Ivan Trickovski, Vlatko Stojanovski, Krste Velkovski and Milan Ristovski.

AUT vs MCD Dream11 prediction





AUT vs MCD lineup

Austria – Daniel Bachmann, Aleksandar Dragovic, Stefan Lainer, Martin Hinteregger, Marco Friedl, Florian Grillitsch, David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, Sasa Kalajdzic, Valentino Lazaro, Christoph Baumgartner.

North Macedonia – Stole Dimitrievski, Kire Ristevski, Ezgjan Alioski, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Eljif Elmas, Stefan Ristovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Darko Velovski, Goran Pandev, Visar Musliu.

Note: The above AUT vs MCD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AUT vs MCD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: Austria and North Macedonia Instagram)