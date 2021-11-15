Ballon D'Or 2021: Thierry Henry Reveals His Favourites For Coveted Top Prize

France and Arsenal football legend Thierry Henry has picked who he thinks should win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Frenchman has picked Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante as his favourites to win the award while adding that Robert Lewandowski, who would have been the clear pick in 2020 if the awards had not been cancelled and new PSG signing Lionel Messi could also be in line.

In a conversation with JDD (Journal du Dimanche), Thierry Henry said, "Let's be realistic, I hope it can be him (Karim Benzema) or N'Golo Kanté. Robert Lewandowski would have been elected in 2020 if it had not been cancelled. We can also talk about Jorginho because he won everything (Champions Legaue and Euro 2020). And there is Leo (Messi) who finally won the Copa America."

It's an injustice if Jorginho does not win the Ballon d'Or says Patrice Evra

However, his French national team counterpart Patrice Evra has picked Jorginho or Kante to win the award. "...In my opinion, this Ballon d'Or is for N'Golo Kante or Jorginho, he deserves it! I do not understand why people say 'He's just a midfielder', he won everything! Participating a lot in these triumphs," he said.

"In my opinion, it's an injustice [if Jorginho does not win it]. I'm sick of giving it to [Lionel] Messi. What did he win last year? Ok, the Copa America, but with Barcelona, what did he do? Last year, Jorginho also won trophies that didn't exist, so for me, it's an absolute injustice [if he does not win it]."

Not just Patrice Evra, but 2006 Italian World Cup-winning manager Marcello Lippi too believes that Jorginho is deserving of the 2021 Ballon d’ Or because the Italy international won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA best player and the Euro 2020. "He has won everything and when one wins everything, it’s right that he gets this recognition. There are great champions who have won little or nothing, then champions who have won everything and must be rewarded,” he said speaking to TMW. The winner of this year’s Ballon d’ Or will be announced on November 29.

(Image: AP)