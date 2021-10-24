BAR Vs RM Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Team News And More For El Clasico

In the first El Clasico without Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, Barcelona get ready to host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. It will be a tough clash as the two footballing giants go all out for the win. The winner will not only have boasting rights over their rivals but also a boost to their La Liga title ambitions.

Let's take a look at Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News, Dream11 prediction, head to head stats, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the El Clasico.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Ansu Fati

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Ferland Mendy, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Eder Militao

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong

Forwards: Ansu Fati (vc), Karim Benzema (c), Vinicius Jr.

BAR vs RM Dream11 Prediction

Our BAR vs RM Dream11 prediction is a victory for Real Madrid as they are the team in better form and have a better squad on paper.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head to head

Total Matches Played: 246

Barcelona Wins: 96

Draws: 52

Real Madrid Wins: 98

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team news and predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-André ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Serginio Dest, Memphis Depay

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Top picks

Barcelona

Memphis Depay: Barcelona will need the Dutch forward to be firing on all cylinders if they will want to have a chance to get past Los Blancos' defence. So far Depay has scored four goals and provided two assists in 11 matches for Barcelona so far this season.

Ansu Fati: He has inherited Lionel Messi's number 10 meaning the entire weight of the club is on the shoulders of the youngster. Since his return from injury, Fati has managed to score twice and grab an assist in just five appearances.

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema: 13 goals and eight assists 13 appearances shows the sensational form that the French forward is in currently and he will definitely be the most important player for Real Madrid.

Toni Kroos: He will be the conductor for Real as all of their attacks will flow through him. His set-pieces and long balls over the top will be all-important for the Los Blancos.

