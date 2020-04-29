Barcelona Deny Contact From Mike Tyson's company Swissx Over Camp Nou Naming Rights deal

LaLiga giants Barcelona have reportedly denied claims that they have agreed to sell the Camp Nou naming rights to a company owned by legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Last week, Barcelona announced they would sell the Camp Nou naming rights for the 2021-22 season in order to raise funds for coronavirus relief. However, according to reports, Barcelona are yet to receive an offer from Mike Tyson's cannabis company, Swissx.

Hand in hand with @FundacioFCB, we put the Camp Nou, icon of our club, at the service of the fight against Covid-19. We trust that this decision will contribute to coping with the coronavirus pandemic — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) April 21, 2020

Mike Tyson interested in securing Camp Nou naming rights

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sell the Camp Nou naming rights and ESPN reported that Barcelona are open to offers from 'anyone' that are 'serious' companies or brands. Over the weekend, Mike Tyson's business partner Alki David spoke to BBC and hinted that the purchase of the Camp Nou naming rights ground would be 'amazing'. Alki David and Mike Tyson run a cannabis company together known as "Swissx" and David admitted the Barcelona stadium would be a perfect choice to be rebranded as the Swissx Stadium.

Camp Nou naming rights: Barcelona say no dice

Despite the rumours circling around the Camp Nou naming rights deal, Barcelona claimed that the club has not received an offer from Alki David or Mike Tyson for the naming rights of their stadium. Barcelona also suggested that the stadium will continue to maintain the name 'Camp Nou' along with the sponsor. On Tuesday, Alki David told BBC that talks with Barcelona over a deal have begun but the LaLiga leaders are 'naturally nervous' to get involved with a cannabis company. David also explained that it's likely that Barcelona will push the deal through once all the legal formalities are in the clear.

Camp Nou naming rights deal: LaLiga cancelled?

Camp Nou is the biggest stadium in Europe and can seat more than 99,000 fans. Since its opening in 1957, the stadium has never had a sponsor but due to the financial repercussions of coronavirus, Barcelona are struggling to make ends meet on their balance sheet. Rumours of 'LaLiga cancelled' have been circling around social media following the cancellation of the Ligue 1, but a final call is yet to be made over the conclusion of the Spanish top-flight.

