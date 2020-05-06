Barcelona VP Opens Up On Clubs' Board Issues But Remains Grateful For Players’ Wage Cut

Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner has lifted the lid on the current struggles faced by the defending LaLiga giants amid the coronavirus outbreak in Spain. The spread of the deadly bug continues to have a financial impact on the Spanish outfit and to make matters worse, six members on the Barcelona board resigned from their posts last month, questioning the club's direction and integrity on their way out. The Barcelona players pay cut was initially on the news for all the wrong reasons but Cardoner explained that he was grateful towards Lionel Messi and co for their support and positivity on the issue.

ALSO READ: Premier League Return Would Lift Morale Says Government Minister

Barcelona players pay cut: Lionel Messi leads the pack

The Barcelona players pay cut news was initially all over social media when false reports claimed that Barcelona stars including Lionel Messi and others rejected a proposed slash in their salaries. However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu cleared the air around the Barcelona players pay cut insisting that there were never any problems with negotiations and players were always ready to aid the non-playing staff in a time of crisis. Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner also reiterated that the Barcelona players pay cut was never in any sort of doubt as Lionel Messi and co remained positive and understood the consequences of the unprecedented scenario.

ALSO READ: Gremio Back To Training In Brazil Despite Growing Covid-19 Cases

While speaking to ESPN, the Barcelona vice president explained that the players always understood the situation and ensured that the 500 non-playing staff members at the club would receive their pay even if it meant that players needed to take a pay cut. The Barcelona player pay cut was aimed at slashing their wages by 72 percent in order to redistribute income to those affected by the crisis. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi led the way with a message on the Barcelona players pay cut and other members of the first-team squad followed suit.

ALSO READ: Crystal Palace Chief Parish Fears Premier League Damage Over Coronavirus

Barcelona vice president opens up on infighting: LaLiga return

Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner also touched upon the exits of the six board members last month. Along with stepping down from their positions, the outgoing members fired shots at the direction in which the club was heading towards while questioning the integrity of the LaLiga titans. Cardoner played down the situation and explained that it was simply a decision taken by a few members because of disagreements within the group. Cardoner stated that it was just a matter of human relationships that did not work out but Barcelona will have to move on from that decision. The LaLiga return date still remains unclear but La Blaugrana seem to have plenty to sort out behind the scenes before the resumption of football.

ALSO READ: German Health Minister Backs Football Restart Plan, Slams Kalou