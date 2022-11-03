Barcelona And Spain Legend Gerard Pique Retires; To Play Final Game Of Career Vs Almeria

Spain and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has announced his retirement after a trophy-laden career. The veteran defender, in a video on Twitter, informed that Barcelona's game against Almeria on Saturday, November 5, would be his final game.

He said in the video, "The last few weeks, months, people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me. Like many of you, I have been a Barca fan. I was born into a football loving family of Barca fans. From a very young age, I never wanted to become a football player, I wanted to be a Barca player."

He added, "I've been thinking about that kid lately. About what that little Gerard would have thought if he had been told his dreams would come true. That he would make it to Barca first team. That he would win every trophy possible. That he would become a European champion and a world champion. That he would become one of the team's captains. It's been 25 years since I joined Barca. I left and I came back."

Gerard Pique was visibly emotional in the video as he announced his retirement.

The Spanish legend said, "Football has given me everything, Barca has given me everything, you culers have given me everything. And now that kid's dream has come true. I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring that journey to its end. I've always said there would not be any other team after Barca. And that's how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou. I'll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca."

Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

A trophy-laden career

Gerard Pique has had an outstanding career, as he has won every trophy associated with club football and international football.

He won the Premier League, four Champions League trophies, 8 La Liga titles, the UEFA Super Cup thrice, the FIFA Club World Cup thrice in his club football career.

With Spain, he won the coveted FIFA World Cup in 2010, the European Championship in 2012, and the U-19 European Championship in 2006.

Pique has also been named in Champions League and La Liga Teams of the Year on multiple occasions. With over 100 Champions League appearances and 615 appearances for Barcelona, Gerard Pique has now hung up his boots.