Barcelona Asks Its Players To Take 50 Percent Wage Cut: Report

La Liga giants Barcelona is yet to recover from the financial woes and with pressure from the LaLiga over their wage ceiling, the club has decided to ask its players to take a wage cut. The decision to slash the wage of players will help the club bring in new players and also manage the financial crisis.

Barcelona financial trouble: Players' wages to be slashed by 50 percent

According to a report published by Mundodeportivo, FC Barcelona would also ask for the team captains to reduce their salaries. However, the wage cut will not affect the players who have recently renewed their contracts. Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Araujo are unlikely to face wage cuts. Barcelona will start informing players of their plans and may sell players who do not agree to these terms.

According to Catalunya Radio, while things aren't exactly going as per plan, Barcelona is believed to need to raise €590m before the end of the month. The report further states that Laporta hopes to raise €200m through the deal to sell 49 percent of the club's merchandising, with a further €200m projected to come in through a new audio-visual agreement, however that still leaves the club with a whopping €190m to be found.

Last year, Joan Laporta had said that his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu who held the position of president for about six years was the reason behind the club's financial crisis. However, Bartomeu while defending himself said that he and his Board had a way to avoid all the current turmoil that would have saved the club not only from their own decisions but the pandemic as well. In his long and detailed letter, Bartomeu also accused Lapotra of paying Neymar money he was not owed this summer.

Barcelona news: Xavi hands list of players for upcoming season

Catalunya Radio has reported that Barcelona coach Xavi has handed the list of players he wishes to sign before the start of next season. As per the report, Xavi is looking to sign eight players to rebuild his squad. Two of the players, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, already seem to be on their way on free transfers, however, the club will not be able to register them currently. The other players on the wishlist are former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, Jules Kounde, and the Chelsea duo of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.