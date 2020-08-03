Barcelona Give Up Hopes Of Neymar Return, Lautaro Martinez Pursuit Ends Too: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar harbours a dream return to Barcelona, having left the LaLiga giants in 2017. However, his transfer to Barcelona this transfer window has been ruled out by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, citing financial losses suffered by the Catalan outfit due to the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown.

Bartomeu rules out Neymar transfer

Ei, te quero bebe 🏆😍👀 pic.twitter.com/9Dcl7ycVF5 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 29, 2020

Bartomeu has ruled out the Neymar transfer rumours this summer while speaking to Catalan Daily Sport. The president has cited financial restraints for Barcelona’s backtracking on re-signing the Brazil international. The club’s expenditure coupled with a hefty wage bill has been cited as the major reason for giving up on the pursuit of signing Neymar, by the president. Bartomeu asserted that Barcelona attempted its best to rope in the winger last summer, but failed.

Barcelona halt Lautaro Martinez transfer talks

The Barcelona president has also clarified that it won't be attempting to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this transfer window. The Italian giants have been undeterred with their demand of €100 million to sign the Argentina international. Bartomeu confirmed that the current financial condition "does not lend itself to big investments."

Lautaro Martinez was touted as the ideal striker to replace the ageing Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan forward reportedly welcomed the potential signing of the 22-year-old Inter Milan forward. But, some reports also claimed that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi preferred Neymar over Lautaro Martinez if either of the two were to sign for the LaLiga giants.

Barcelona president speaks on Messi

Bartomeu hasn't been on best of terms with Messi over the course of this season, with frequent rumours of the Argentine's departure from the club. However, the Barcelona president tried to rubbish off conflicts with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, stating that Messi still has three to four years to play at the top level. He also described youngster Ansu Fati as 'essential for the future of the club.'

Despite losing out the LaLiga title to Real Madrid, Barcelona have an opportunity to mend their season with a victory in the UCL. The Catalan giants look to clinch the UCL title, having last won the silverware in 2015. Barcelona will host Napoli in the second leg of the competition's round of 16 on August 8, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw.

