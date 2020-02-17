Barcelona played out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Getafe in the LaLiga over the weekend. Although Lionel Messi and Co. bagged all three points, they looked in dire need of a striker upfront due to the absence of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. As Barcelona gear up for a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Napoli this week, the Blaugrana have been given the green light to sign an emergency striker due to the injury suffered by Ousmane Dembele. However, Barcelona have been given just 15 days to sign an attacker who must be from the LaLiga itself.

Barcelona pay tribute to Ousmane Dembele ahead of LaLiga clash against Getafe

A LOOK BACK | Before the win over Getafe, Barça showed support for China amid the #coronavirus outbreak pic.twitter.com/PyMtnRArWx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 17, 2020

Barcelona given until March 6 to sign a replacement for Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona transfer news

Barcelona have been given 15 days to bring a new striker following the injury suffered by winger Ousmane Dembele. There have been several players linked to the Blaugrana in the last two-three weeks. Barcelona require a striker who is playing in Spain or is without a club at the moment (free agent). Players who have been linked to Barcelona in the last few weeks are Willian Jose (Real Sociedad), Loren (Real Betis), Lucas Perez (Alaves), Angel (Getafe) and Martin Braithwaite (Leganes).

Lionel Messi is leading Barcelona like a true captain

FIELD VISION 👀 | With his 33rd minute assist to @AntoGriezmann, Leo #Messi now has 6️⃣ assists in his last 3️⃣ games in @LaLigaEN! pic.twitter.com/BdpwdYsy4r — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 15, 2020

