The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Barcelona Left Wondering As Xavi Hernandez Rejects January Approach

Football News

Barcelona are left in limbo after Xavi Hernandez denied a January approach from the Blaugrana management to replace under-fire coach - Ernesto Valverde.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barcelona

Barcelona suffered an embarrassing end to their Super Copa campaign in the Middle East. They lost to Atletico Madrid by a 2-1 scoreline. A lot of questions were raised at Ernesto Valverde and the rest of the Barcelona squad after they ended up conceding two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game. In fact, recent reports stated that former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez (who is the current coach of Al-Sadd in the Qatar League) is rumoured to be in line to take up the position of head coach at his beloved Camp Nou.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp makes the press Google what position Jose Mourinho played in his career

Xavi reveals that it is his dream to coach Barcelona in the near future

Also Read | Alexis Sanchez is the latest Manchester United player to have statue defaced

Xavi Hernandez reportedly turns down the opportunity to replace Ernesto Valverde

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo will never swap jerseys with a Roma player; here's why

As per reports in The Guardian, Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal and chief executive Òscar Grau are due to discuss the Ernesto Valverde situation with club president - Josep Maria Bartomeu. The duo held meetings with Xavi over two days while they were in Qatar. The 39-year-old has expressed a desire to become the coach at the Camp Nou. However, with Barcelona pressing for a swift response, he decided the time was not right. Xavi won eight La Liga titles and four Champions League titles during his 17-year career at Barcelona. He turned down the job offer on Sunday out of respect for Ernesto Valverde and Al-Sadd. Tell us in the comments section if you think Xavi should be appointed as the next Barcelona coach after the potential departure of Ernesto Valverde.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo stuns fans with sizzling 'perfect body' gym picture

Will we see Andres Iniesta alongside Xavi Hernandez in the Barcelona dugout?

Also Read | Barcelona have fallen behind Brighton, Aston Villa this season; this stat proves why

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
'DEEPIKA SHOULD LEARN MORE'
ABVP: JNU ATTACK WAS LED BY MAOIST
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
OSCAR 2020: FULLNOMINEES LIST