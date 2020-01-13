Barcelona Left Wondering As Xavi Hernandez Rejects January Approach

Barcelona suffered an embarrassing end to their Super Copa campaign in the Middle East. They lost to Atletico Madrid by a 2-1 scoreline. A lot of questions were raised at Ernesto Valverde and the rest of the Barcelona squad after they ended up conceding two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game. In fact, recent reports stated that former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez (who is the current coach of Al-Sadd in the Qatar League) is rumoured to be in line to take up the position of head coach at his beloved Camp Nou.

Xavi reveals that it is his dream to coach Barcelona in the near future

📹 ¦ Xavi Hernandez: “It is my dream to coach Barcelona, but I am focused on Al Sadd.” pic.twitter.com/sDxxtZqoDB — BarcaTurf Media (@TurfTape) January 11, 2020

Xavi Hernandez reportedly turns down the opportunity to replace Ernesto Valverde

VAR



A good decision for Xavi Hernandez to turn Barcelona down?



Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez has turned down Barca's offer to take charge of the team this month but is hoping to join the Blaugrana in June.#brilafm #brilasports #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/dApGHVT27Q — Sports Radio 88.9 Brila FM (@Brilafm889) January 13, 2020

As per reports in The Guardian, Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal and chief executive Òscar Grau are due to discuss the Ernesto Valverde situation with club president - Josep Maria Bartomeu. The duo held meetings with Xavi over two days while they were in Qatar. The 39-year-old has expressed a desire to become the coach at the Camp Nou. However, with Barcelona pressing for a swift response, he decided the time was not right. Xavi won eight La Liga titles and four Champions League titles during his 17-year career at Barcelona. He turned down the job offer on Sunday out of respect for Ernesto Valverde and Al-Sadd. Tell us in the comments section if you think Xavi should be appointed as the next Barcelona coach after the potential departure of Ernesto Valverde.

Will we see Andres Iniesta alongside Xavi Hernandez in the Barcelona dugout?

Look who dropped by for today's workout!



∞ pic.twitter.com/HWoAQZw5f7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2020

