Barcelona Players Rebel Against Lionel Messi Ahead Of Napoli Clash? Spanish Reports Claim

Things haven't been all smooth at Barcelona in recent times. The Catalant giants, while suffering on the field and losing out the LaLiga title to arch-rivals Real Madrid, have also seen dressing room controversies throughout the season. Recent reports claim that the Barcelona players have now rebelled against captain Lionel Messi ahead of the team's Champions League clash against Napoli.

Three Barcelona midfielders rebel against Lionel Messi

Spanish media publication Diario Gol claims that at least three Barcelona midfielders have had a fall out with Messi and hence are seeking an exit from the club to ply their trade somewhere else. There will be a minimal break between the Champions League conclusion and the 2020-21 season kick-off. Hence, players are wary of participating in the competition citing hectic UCL fixtures.

🏋️Training session at the Ciudad Deportiva

💪 Lenglet completes part of the session with the group



Reis from @FCBarcelonaB has joined in on the workout as well as Mingueza, Jandro, Monchu, Konrad, Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati.#ForçaBarça 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/R9ms2DkvLd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 30, 2020

At least three midfielders - Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic have been looking for an easy exit without playing in the UCL fixtures. According to reports, Arthur, who has already agreed to a swap deal with Juventus, has declined to return to Barcelona training to prepare for the game against Napoli. Instead, he wants to depart for Italy sooner.

Arthur, Vidal, Rakitic unhappy with Lionel Messi

Arturo Vidal is unhappy with his game time and the manager's preference for youngster Riqui Puig. Also, Miralem Pjanic's arrival from Juventus next season will simply impact his place in the team. Hence, the Chilean international is looking to seek an exit once the ongoing season concludes, with Inter Milan being the most probable favourites to sign the midfielder.

Lastly, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic hasn't enjoyed the best of relationship with Messi. The Croatian midfielder is unhappy with his situation, who believes that the club and Lionel Messi are synonymous to each other. He has seen a steady decline in his game time, losing his spot in the starting lineup. Rakitic, hence, is on the lookout for another club.

Lionel Messi transfer reports emerge

Meanwhile, Messi has also seen a decline in his relationship with the Barcelona board as well as the coaching staff over the past couple of seasons. Many Messi transfer reports have gained significance over the past few days with Serie A giants Inter Milan looking to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. These reports were further complemented by rumours that his father is house-hunting in the Italian capital.

