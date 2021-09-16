Barcelona President Joan Laporta Asks Fans To Be Patient After 3-0 Loss To Bayern In UCL

With or without Lionel Messi, Barcelona seemed to have made it a habit of getting thrashed by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. They lost 3-0 to the Bundesliga champions in the Champions League Group Stage at Camp Nou, which is now their eighth loss to Bayern in all major UEFA European competitions, which is the most Barca has lost against a team in Europe. Barcelona's president Joan Laporta has pleaded with the club's fans to be patient after he publicly agreed that he is hurt by the team's performance and the result but has asked fans to not lose faith in the team and those that are managing it.

"I'm as disappointed and upset as all of you are. I need to tell you that what is happening is one of the situations we expected and I ask for your patience and that you continue supporting our club. Also, I ask for your trust in us, the people who are managing the club. We need your trust and time and do not doubt that we will solve this situation. Thank you very much and Visca el Barca!" Laporta said in a video message on his Twitter.

A message for all the culers: trust and support to our team. Do not doubt that we will solve this situation. Visca el Barça! pic.twitter.com/eBtxPQIeOj — Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) September 15, 2021

No match for the Bundesliga giants

After another demoralizing defeat, both Ronald Koeman and Gerard Pique admitted that Barcelona were no match for Bayern due to several inexperienced players playing in their team. Since this was one of the few games where Barcelona registered no shots on target, it highlighted their difficulties to create chances. As things stand in the Group E standings, Bayern are on top consequently of their comprehensive win, while Barcelona occupies the last spot.

While speaking at his post-match interview, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman said that it was 'very difficult' for him to accept a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich. However, he defended his players completely, stating that there was a significant difference in quality because of the experience in the two sides. While speaking to the media, he said "It is very difficult to accept it, but we have to wait for things to improve and players to recover from their injuries." Barcelona are currently without the likes of Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembélé, and Ansu Fati due to injuries.

Barcelona's veteran centre-back Gerard Pique admitted that losing to Bayern Munich at home 'is a bad result,' but insisted that his side yet had moments where they played well. Speaking to reporters after the game, the Spanish defender said, "Playing at home, it is a bad result, we are not going to fool ourselves. But if you look at the game, I think that in the first half we have competed, they have gone ahead with a deflected goal."

(Image: AP)