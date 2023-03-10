Barcelona Ready To Sell Messi's Successor At Camp Nou To Bring Back Lionel Messi: Report

Barcelona are reportedly planning to offload a number of players in an order to facilitate a transfer for Lionel Messi. Messi left Barcelona in 2021 to join Paris Saint Germain in 2021 but the Argentine's future has been a subject of speculation. According to El Nacional, both Raphinha and Ansu Fati could face the axe.

Raphinha hasn't had the impact at Camp Nou he would have liked following his much-hyped transfer from Leeds United last summer. The Brazilian has managed just eight goals in all competitions this season which has cast severe doubt on his long-term future at the club.

On the other side, Ansu Fati too was projected as the next big thing as he was also handed the coveted "No 10" which Messi used to don during his time at Camp Nou.

But the Spanish international's career has been plagued by injuries and he could be sold if the club finds the perfect suitors. However, despite triggering a couple of economic levers they have still been embroiled in a financial mess and recently La Liga president Javier Tebas insisted they need to raise funds to sign players in the summer.

“As of today, Barcelona doesn’t have any room in its budget to spend in the upcoming transfer window. Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour which has had an impact on LaLiga and we are acting accordingly. We have ruled that they can no longer sign more players.

“They sold off £620m (€700m) in TV rights and tried to find different ways to solve the situation but they won’t be able to do that next season. We have strict economic controls. At the end of each window, we tell all the clubs in LaLiga what they can spend."

If Messi does leave PSG, it would be a massive boost for the Spanish giants but the 35-year-old commands a huge salary and it could pose a real threat to Barcelona's financial credentials.

The rumours further intensified as Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed he met Messi's father who also happens to be his agent. “I met Jorge Messi yes.

“We talked about the World Cup and a tribute match for Leo. He’s at PSG right now, so I don’t want to speak about whether or not he could return.”