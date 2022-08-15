Barcelona Rejects Chelsea's Offer For Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Report

LaLiga giant Barcelona has reportedly turned down a huge offer by Premier League side Chelsea for the transfer of Gabonese footballer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As per a recent report by Relevo, Barcelona turned down a €14 million offer, and will only accept offers of over €20m for the 33-year-old player. Abumeyang moved to Barcelona after a bitter exit from Premier League team Arsenal and is understood to be pretty happy at Camp Nou.

Here's what Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez thinks

However, he might be tempted by the Chelsea offer as they are willing to double his salary. Despite all the speculations, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez revealed his plans with the Gabonese striker, ahead of Saturday’s draw against Rayo Vallecano. Xavi admitted that he is counting Aubameyang for the new campaign and also that he wants him on the side.

In the meantime, a report by Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Barcelona will be willing to let go of the Gabonese player in order to make space for another player. Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is reportedly on Barcelona’s radar. While the Catalans need to offload players to rope in Bernardo, Frenkie de Kong’s refusal to leave hasn’t acted in their favour.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang might join Chelsea for regular first-team minutes

During Barca’s LaLiga campaign opener against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night, Auba came off the bench as a substitute. With Robert Lewandowski moving to Barcelona, it is likely that Aubameyang might get used to playing as a substitute. Having said that, a transfer to Chelsea might land regular first-team minutes for the striker. Chelsea is desperately eyeing to sign a striker as Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have left the team.

Here's a look Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's club football career stats

In his short stint with Barcelona so far, the Gabonese has played 24 games for the club and has made a total of 14 goal-scoring contributions, which includes 13 goals and an assist. However, he played a total of 163 matches for Arsenal from 2018 to 2022, scoring 92 goals and assisting 21 times. He played 14 Premier League 2021-22 matches for Arsenal and contributed with four goals and one assist.

Aubameyang also represented the Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund from 2013 to 2018 and scored 141 goals for them. The 33-year-old has played a total of 605 matches in his club football career so far, representing different teams. His overall goal tally currently stands at 310, alongside 92 assists.