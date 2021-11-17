Barcelona Reveal Dani Alves' Jersey Number After Sensational Return To La Liga; WATCH

La Liga giants Barcelona announced the emotional return of Dani Alves to the club this past Saturday, with the 38-year old's contract lasting until the end of the current season. While the Brazilian will join training next week, he will not be able to play until January.

With Alves having signed for the Catalan giants, he officially became the first signing of newly appointed coach Xavi Hernandez. The Brazilian right-back has been a free agent since leaving Sao Paulo in September and will have loads of experience to provide to the current youth in the team. The Camp Nou outfit revealed his jersey number and shirt on Tuesday, with the full details of his transfer expected to be revealed on Wednesday during the official presentation.

Barcelona reveal Dani Alves' jersey number

Barcelona gave Dani Alves the eight jersey number that has also been worn by club legends such as Andres Iniesta in the past. The Brazilian returns to a club where he has won most of his trophies during his illustrious career. At the Camp Nou, Alves has won the La Liga on six occasions (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16), four Copa del Reys (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16) and three UEFA Champions Leagues ( 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15), amongst others.

Our new number 8️⃣ 👉 @DaniAlvesD2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 16, 2021

Barcelona release club statement to announce Dani Alves' return

Via an official statement through the club website, Barcelona announced the return of Dani Alves.

Their statement read, "FC Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season. The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January. The club will announce the full details at his official presentation as a new FC Barcelona player."

Dani Alves excited to return to Barcelona

Dani Alves took to his Instagram handle and put out an emotional post for Barcelona fans. The post read, "I am one of you. I don't know how long the dream will last, but may it feel eternal as long as it lasts!! See you soon in the place that fascinates me most, with the same excitement as the first time and with the same desire to rebuild 'THE BEST CLUB IN THE WORLD.'"

Image: Twitter@Barcelona