Barcelona Supporters Approach Court Over Lionel Messi’s Transfer To PSG Last Summer

Lionel Messi made a move to Paris in the summer of 2021 after spending almost two decades of his football career with Barcelona. As per the Associated Press, a small group of Barcelona fans is now seeking legal action against Messi’s transfer to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), citing the move as unfair, and jeopardizing Barcelona’s finances. A Luxembourg court listened to the arguments on Tuesday, where the fans argued that Messi’s move to Paris was an example of inefficient financial fair play rules in places like France.

The European Court will now decide whether the European Commission to consider opening an investigation into the complaint. The arguments suggested that Messi’s move out of Catalonia to Paris didn’t adhere to European laws on state aid. The hearing was understood to be an appeal as the European Commission earlier rejected an original claim. It lasted for three hours on Tuesday, in front of a former president of the court, Judge Marc Jaeger.

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a contract worth £94m

Meanwhile, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner moved out of Barcelona on a free transfer and joined PSG on a three-year deal worth £94m. It was considered to be the most high-profile transfer in modern football. It is pertinent to mention that the European football governing body, UEFA found the Parc des Princes-based club to have breached financial fair play rules during the transfer and asked for a financial settlement of €65m.

As per the arguments made by the Barca supporters’ group, Messi's transfer should not have been allowed as it dealt damage to the competitive environment in continental football. However, they are now hopeful for an investigation into the matter by the European Commission.

What has been said so far?

As per The Guardian, notes provided by the court suggested that the complaint by the fan group can make the court overturn an original decision and instruct the commission to “order the French Football Federation to immediately cease any distortion of competition and to bring itself into compliance with Uefa club licensing and financial fair play regulations."

Issam Abdelmouine, one of the parties on the case, alongside the group shed light on the matter during a conversation with AP. “We are asking the commission to profoundly change the system. Clubs like Barcelona are facing unfaithful competition and losing lots of money and risking going private, and then members will disappear,” he explained.