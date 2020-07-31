Barcelona Unveil New Away Kit A Week Before Crunch Champions League Clash Against Napoli

After a disappointing LaLiga campaign, Barcelona will look to mend their season in the Champions League with Napoli set to visit Camp Nou in early August. Ahead of the Barcelona vs Napoli clash, the Catalan giants unveiled their new away kit for next season. The home kit was introduced earlier in July.

Also Read | Barcelona players rebel against Lionel Messi ahead of Napoli clash? Spanish reports claim

The colours are within: Motto of Barcelona away kit 2020-21

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezman were among the stars sporting the new jersey in the photoshoot. The Barcelona away kit 2020-21 is based on the motto "The colours are within", with the club opting for a black jersey with gold detailing. The Barcelona away kit 2020-21 will be covered with black for the third time in the history of the club. In the 2011-12 season, the away kit was black in colour, while the same colour was used in the third kit in the 2013-14 season.

This time around, the Barcelona away kit 2020-21 will bear logo imprints of gold, along with a similar coloured trim on the collar as well as the sleeves. Another striking feature is the club's logo which sees a surprising change. In the new kit, the club logo will be all-gold, shedding the multi-colour logo as seen in seasons so far. Similarly, the shorts will be all black, except for the Barcelona and Nike logo.

Also Read | Lionel Messi urges Barca to snap up Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa as Quique Setien replacement

Barcelona away kit 2020-21 made of recycled material

For the first time, fans will have the option to either buy the Barcelona new kit with the Rakuten logo or with that of Stanley's. The two brands are the main sponsors of the men's and women's team respectively. However, the Stanley shirt will only be available at Barcelona stores. Recycled polyester material has been used in the making of the kits, which was obtained from recycled plastic bottles.

Also Read | Boris Becker & Bjorn Borg on Ibiza holiday like Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez with partners

Barcelona vs Napoli to be played on August 8

Amid the Barcelona away kit 2020-21 unveiling, the Catalan giants are preparing for their Champions League clash after suffering a reversal of fortunes in LaLiga. Barcelona will host Napoli at Camp Nou on August 8. The first leg of the Round of 16 clash that was played in March ended in a 1-1 draw.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo trolled by Lionel Messi fans after Juve ace misses penalty vs Sampdoria

Image courtesy: fcbarcelona.com