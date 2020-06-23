Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming, Team News, LaLiga Match Preview

Quick links:
Before LaLiga could resume, Barcelona were favourites to lift the LaLiga trophy this season as they maintained a two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. However, their draw with Sevilla and Real Madrid's subsequent win over Real Sociedad over the weekend has catapulted the latter to the top of LaLiga standings for now. Barcelona players will be under pressure when they go up against Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on Tuesday knowing that nothing less than three points will suffice.
This year's LaLiga title race is bound to go to the wire as both - Real Madrid and Barcelona - seem determined to outplay the other. Barcelona have a tougher match schedule in the coming weeks as opposed to Real Madrid who will play teams below them in the standings in the dying stages of the league. The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao fixture is one of the most defining moments of this season's LaLiga title race and could very well prove the difference between Barcelona winning the title or not. Here are the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming details along with the updated LaLiga table.
Date and time: Tuesday, June 23 (Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:30 AM IST)
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming platform for India: LaLiga's official Facebook page
