Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming, Team News, LaLiga Match Preview

Before LaLiga could resume, Barcelona were favourites to lift the LaLiga trophy this season as they maintained a two-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid. However, their draw with Sevilla and Real Madrid's subsequent win over Real Sociedad over the weekend has catapulted the latter to the top of LaLiga standings for now. Barcelona players will be under pressure when they go up against Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on Tuesday knowing that nothing less than three points will suffice.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming and match preview

This year's LaLiga title race is bound to go to the wire as both - Real Madrid and Barcelona - seem determined to outplay the other. Barcelona have a tougher match schedule in the coming weeks as opposed to Real Madrid who will play teams below them in the standings in the dying stages of the league. The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao fixture is one of the most defining moments of this season's LaLiga title race and could very well prove the difference between Barcelona winning the title or not. Here are the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming details along with the updated LaLiga table.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming and LaLiga table

LaLiga live match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming details

Date and time: Tuesday, June 23 (Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming platform for India: LaLiga's official Facebook page

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming

LaLiga live: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao live match squads

Barcelona - Inaki Pena, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Akieme, Alex Collado, Ansu Fati, Arda Turan, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie De Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Riqui Puig, Sergio Busquets, Monchu, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj

Athletic Bilbao - Unai Simon, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerin, Jon Sillero, Dani Vivian, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Balenziaga, Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Benat Etxebarria, Oihan Sancet, Gaizka Larrazabal, Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Inigo Cordoba, Mikel Vesga, Ibai Gomez, Mikel San Jose, Iker Muniain, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia-Escudero.

