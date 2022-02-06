Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid: How To Watch La Liga 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

In what is touted to be an exciting encounter, Barcelona will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Camp Nou for a La Liga fixture on Sunday, 6 February at 8:45 am IST.

Barcelona are currently placed 5th on the league table having won nine, drawn eight and lost four of their 21 games so far, while Atletico Madrid are just above their opponents, placed 4th in the points table with ten wins, six draws and five losses from their 21 games.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Coming to Barcelona team news, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Alejandro Balde. Coming to the visitors, Atletico Madrid will be without Marcos Llorente, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Possible starting line-ups

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc Andre ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Araujo, Alba; de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Torres, Aubameyang, Dembele

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Oblak; Wass, Gimenez, Savic, Hermoso; Carrasco, De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Correa, Suarez

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream

Fans wondering how to watch the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid live in India can tune in to the MTV channel. The Barcelona and Atletico Madrid match can also be viewed using the live stream on the Voot app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on ESPN+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on LaLiga TV.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Date: Sunday, 6 February 2022

Time: 8:45 pm IST

Image: AP