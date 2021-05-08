Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid: Prediction, Team News And Live Stream For LaLiga Fixture

Title-chasing Barcelona will take on table-toppers Atletico Madrid in what promises to be a pulsating affair in Matchday 35 of the LaLiga 2020/21 season. The match will be played at Camp Nou and will kick off at 7:45 PM IST on Saturday, May 8. Here's a look at how to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream, team news and our Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction for the same.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid prediction and preview

Barcelona are only two points off Atletico Madrid when the two teams face off at the Camp Nou on Saturday. A defeat for either side will potentially end their title aspirations, and give an advantage to Real Madrid, who are also in the mix. The hosts come into the clash on the back of a five-game winning streak, after their disappointing El Clasico defeat. Barcelona defeated Valencia last time out at Mestalla, clinching a 3-2 win at the ground for the first time since 2016.

As for Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone' side survived a scare against relegation-threatened Elche, who missed the chance to draw the game after a penalty miss in stoppage time. Atleti's form has suffered in recent weeks, with their Champions League exit followed by defeats to Sevilla and Atheltic Club and a draw against Real Betis. Atletico Madrid will have their backs against the wall at Camp Nou, but Simeone will look for inspiration from their 2013/14 title-winning season, where they clinched a draw against Barcelona on the final day to win the title.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news

Barcelona will be without the services of Martin Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati, who remain on the sidelines with their respective injuries. Ronald Koeman will watch the game from the stands having been sent off, and the Dutchman could make some changes to his XI, with Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto in contention for a place in the side. Ousmane Dembele, who started the El Clasico, is likely to be benched, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann set to continue as the first choice par upfront.

As for Atletico Madrid, Renan Lodi is ruled out, while Jose Gimenez has emerged as a slight doubt for the game. Thomas Lemar could earn a return to the XI, while Luis Suarez and Angel Correa will lead the attack.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid team news: Predicted XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Lenglet; Roberto, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Lenglet; Roberto, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Trippier, Llorente, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Suarez, Correa

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on the official LaLiga page on Facebook Watch. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM IST on Saturday at Camp Nou.

(Image Courtesy: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid Instagram)