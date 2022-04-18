Barcelona Vs Cadiz Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga 2021-22 Match In India, US And UK?

Barcelona are up against Cadiz in the La Liga 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Camp Nou Stadium on Monday night. Barcelona face Cadiz after losing to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 in the second leg match of the Europa League quarter-final, however, they won against Levante 2-3 in their last La Liga match. On the other hand, Cadiz faced Barca after losing to Real Betis 1-2 in their last league match.

With that being said, Barcelona currently sit second in the La Liga 2021-22 points table with 17 wins, 9 draws, and four losses in the 30 matches they have played this season. At the same time, Cadiz sits 18th in the points table with five wins, 13 draws and 13 defeats from 31 La Liga matches. Meanwhile, Real Madrid sits at the top of the table with 23 wins, six draws, and three defeats from 32 games.

How to watch Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga match, on the live broadcast by Viacom 18. Fans can enjoy the live telecast on MTV or VH1 while the live streaming will be available on the Voot app or Jio TV. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) wondering how to watch Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga match, can tune in to the live telecast on La Liga TV. The live streaming of the match will be available on Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match will start at 8:00 PM on Monday in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2021-22 match in the US?

Football fans in the United States(US) can watch Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga match, by tuning in to the broadcast by the ESPN network. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+. The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM in the US on Monday.

Barcelona vs Cadiz- Dream 11 predictions and Probable lineups

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Alves, E Garcia, Hernandez, Espino

Midfielders: F de Jong, Gavi, Idrissi

Strikers: Aubameyang, Torres, Perez

Barcelona Probable Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Lenglet, E Garcia, Alba; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres

Cadiz Probable Starting XI: Ledesma; Akapo, Chust, Hernandez, Espino; Alejo, Mari, Fede, Idrissi; Negredo, Perez

(Image: AP/@cadizclubdefutbol/Instagram)