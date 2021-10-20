Barcelona Vs Dynamo Kyiv Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Online In India, US And UK?

In a must-win game for the hosts, Barcelona will take on Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 20 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Barcelona have registered just a shot on target so far in the Champions League this season scoring none and concerning six. However, Kyiv are slightly better off having managed to earn a goalless draw against Benfica in their first match but they were then thrashed by Bayern Munich 5-0.

Below, take a look at the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Champions League match team news, and the live streaming information for India, the US, and the UK.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Team News

Ronald Koeman will be without Eric Garcia as he is suspended and also without Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite and Pedri were are reported as injured. But the good news is that Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati are fully fit for the must-win match.

Mircea Lucescu will be without a host of players including Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach and Artem Besedin, with Vladyslav Supriaga doubtful.

How to watch BAR vs DYK UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 20 at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

How to watch Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA Champions League match in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv match is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 20 at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

How to watch BAR vs DYK UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv match is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM BST on Wednesday, October 20 at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

